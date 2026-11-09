The office of Arizona mine inspector flipped. It hasn't been held by a Democrat in 50 years

Democrat Brian Matlock has flipped the office of Arizona mine inspector, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

Arizona is the only state to elect a mine inspector. The official is tasked with enforcing mine safety standards and securing abandoned mines. A Republican has held the office for the last 50 years.

Matlock won the seat from the incumbent Mine Inspector Les Presmyk, who was appointed to the role by Gov. Katie Hobbs in 2025.

Matlock’s win further illustrates the enormity of the blue wave that swept through Arizona and the entire country this election.