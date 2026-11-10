State lawmaker says Arizona Republican election losses 'pretty much out of our control'

Voters decimated the ranks of Arizona Senate Republicans at the ballot box this year.

But John Kavanagh, who takes on the unexpected title of minority leader, says he doesn't see the election results as a rejection of the policies GOP lawmakers have been espousing now for decades.

And the Fountain Hills Republican told Capitol Media Services on Monday, after he was selected by the remaining Senate Republicans, that he's convinced that staying the course on those messages of affordability, low taxes, less regulation and even border enforcement will lead voters in two years to return his party to the majority status it has enjoyed for all but two years since 1966 — and possibly even give him the chance to serve as Senate president, the post he had hoped to assume.

"This debacle was pretty much out of our control," he said. "This is dissatisfaction at the federal level, which went nationwide and wiped out almost everybody with an R after their name."

More to the point, Kavanagh contends that the people who went to the polls — and reduced the Senate GOP caucus from 17 to just 10 in the 30-member chamber — weren't expressing a viewpoint on the Republican policies.

"This was just anti-R because of gas prices and the war in Iran and everything else," he said. "And it is my hope that those conditions will not be present in two years."

It wasn't just the Senate where Republicans took a political hit. House Republicans also lost their legislative majority, reducing speaker Steve Montenegro to that chamber's minority leader.

Still, Kavanagh said, he and his Republican colleagues need to deal with the reality that they are in the minority and are pretty much powerless to immediately affect policy.

"In the meantime, my caucus needs to focus on communicating our positive messages, communicating (Democratic) bills that we disagree and we think the people disagree with, to the voters — and just otherwise being civil," he said.

To that end, Kavanagh agreed to create a new post of deputy assistant minority leader for communications, something separate from the press aide paid from taxpayer funds the GOP already has. And he named Sen. Mark Finchem of Prescott to that post.

"Finchem was interested in messaging to voters," Kavanagh said. "And I wanted to give him an opportunity to devote himself to that."

And Kavanagh rejected the idea that Finchem, who has had an often-contentious relationship with the media, was not a good choice to be the one in charge of crafting that GOP messaging.

Finchem did not return messages seeking information on what he intends to do in his new role.

Messaging may be the only tool that Senate Republicans have.

"We can't stop legislation," he said.

"We can point out to the voters that the legislation is bad and that's the reason not to reelect Democrats," Kavanagh said. "But, other than that, our only other real legislative input will be on nonpartisan bills where the votes are close," he said, and proponents may need a few Republicans to get the necessary 16 votes for approval.

What all of that also means, Kavanagh contends, is for Republicans to remain faithful to the things that got them elected in the first place, before the wholesale rejection of GOP candidates from Congress on down to minor local offices.

"We have to communicate to the voters, especially those who didn't show, and to independents, that we still profess the policies that elected us numerous times over the last several decades," he said.

"We understand the affordability concerns," Kavanagh said. "And we will continue to have the policies that make us far more affordable than the Democrats do."

And that, he said, means working against increased taxes, wiping out unnecessary government regulations. Plus there are the more traditional GOP issues like support for law enforcement.

That includes border security and, more to the point, deporting those not here legally. And there is a history of Republican legislators approving hardline measures.

Many were vetoed by Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, like requiring hospitals to ask patients about their immigration status, and another to forbid those without legal status from accessing banks and financial services in the state.

Republicans got around her by going directly to the ballot, including one they got voters to approve two years ago to let state and local police arrest those who cross the border at points other than a port of entry.

Still, there appears to have been some voter backlash, particularly with videos of armed and masked immigration agents dragging people out of their homes and their cars. There also were deaths of U.S. citizens.

Even President Donald Trump, in an interview with "60 Minutes," said the deportation policies he followed "might have been too tough." And the president even said he would like to work out an agreement with the new Democratic majority in Congress, something he said "that's actually doable."

Kavanagh, however, said GOP lawmakers here still support deportation — but with a caveat.

"There are a range of enforcement levels," he said. "I think Republicans definitely want people with criminal records or mentally ill people out, people of questionable loyalties to the United States out."

And exceptions?

"I would make very few," Kavanagh said.

"Possibly for people whose families have been here for many, many years I might see (granting) some non-citizen status," he said. "But you just can't legalize people who sneak into the country illegally because it will never stop."

Aside from Kavanagh as the minority leader, the remaining Republicans in the Senate chose Tim Dunn of Yuma as assistant minority leader and Leo Biasiucci of Lake Havasu City as majority whip.