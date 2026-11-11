Unsuccessful candidate Elijah Norton sues fellow Republican Kimberly Yee for defamation

Both these Republicans lost their campaigns for statewide office last week. Now, Elijah Norton is suing outgoing state Treasurer Kimberly Yee — claiming she spread lies about him after he declined to help her failed campaign for superintendent.

In a legal complaint filed Tuesday , Norton alleges Yee asked him to personally contribute to a political organization in September of 2024 while Norton served as treasurer for the Arizona Republican Party. Norton says he declined because he thought it wouldn’t benefit Republican candidates in Arizona — apart from Yee.

Norton says Yee later retaliated by spreading lies about him when he decided to run for state treasurer in an effort to “sabotage his campaign,” even though she’d encouraged him to enter the race.

Norton claims Yee spread false rumors that he threatened to physically harm her, as well as rumors about his sexuality — including claims that Norton has a boyfriend who wears women’s clothes, and another that Norton was having an affair with his married male assistant.

“Upon information and belief, Norton’s spurning of Yee’s demand for money catalyzed in Yee a determination to take vengeance on Norton by publicizing lies about Norton’s personal and professional dealings, with the goal of inducing a primary election challenger to Norton and/or deterring Republican leaders and voters from supporting Norton’s candidacy,” the complaint states.

Norton is suing Yee for defamation and painting him in a false light.

Norton announced his campaign for state treasurer in April, 2025. He states multiple people brought up the rumors Yee was spreading about him from around October 2025 through June 2026.

In legal filings, attorneys for Norton laid out who said what.

One of the people Norton said clued him in to the rumors was GOP Congressman David Schweikert.

Norton ran for Congress against Schweikert in 2022 and later sued one of Schweikert’s allies, Jonathan Huey, for putting out mailers implying that Norton was gay — they said, “Elijah Norton is not being straight with you.”

Huey settled for $50,000.

“On or around October 23, 2025, Congressman David Schweikert informed Norton that Yee was spreading negative information about Norton and had suggested to Schweikert that she was recruiting someone to run against Norton,” Norton’s complaint states.

Norton also claims that Yee recruited Republican Katherine Haley, to run against Norton in the primary. Norton beat Haley but lost the general election.

He’s seeking a little over $2.6 million in damages.

“Yee’s false statement actually and proximately caused general damages to Norton, including but not limited to impairment of Norton’s reputation and standing in the community, mental anguish, and emotional distress,” the complaint states.

One of Yee’s comments is allegedly from Nov. 11, 2025, and Norton said he filed Monday because it was nearly past the one year statute of limitations.

Norton told KJZZ that he would have probably sued Yee whether or not they won their respective races.

“I’m a Republican. I wanted to be a good Republican. If she had won the election we would have waited until after,” Norton said.

Yee ran unsuccessfully for state superintendent this year, and lost to Democrat Teresa Leyba Ruiz.

Norton said he also plans to sue Haley’s campaign, but will likely file that suit next week. Norton said he has a video of one of Haley’s signature gatherers telling someone that Norton has a boyfriend who wears a dress.

Yee didn’t respond to requests for comment.