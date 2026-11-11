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Voters extend Maricopa County public safety sales tax in unofficial results

KJZZ | By Matthew Casey
Published November 11, 2026 at 10:34 AM MST
A vote center at Mountain Park Health Center in Tempe on Nov. 3, 2026.
Jean Clare Sarmiento
/
KJZZ
A vote center at Mountain Park Health Center in Tempe on Nov. 3, 2026.

A 0.2 percent sales tax to pay for jails, juvenile detention, correctional healthcare and probation in Maricopa County appears to have been approved by voters.

Proposition 413 renews an existing levy for 20 years and will continue to fund one of the largest jail systems in the country.

In statements, top county officials celebrated the unofficial results.

More election news

Tags
Elections PoliticsArizona politicsArizona PrisonsLaw Enforcement
Matthew Casey
Matthew Casey has won Public Media Journalists Association and Edward R. Murrow awards since he joined KJZZ as a senior field correspondent in 2015.
See stories by Matthew Casey