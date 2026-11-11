Voters extend Maricopa County public safety sales tax in unofficial results
A 0.2 percent sales tax to pay for jails, juvenile detention, correctional healthcare and probation in Maricopa County appears to have been approved by voters.
Proposition 413 renews an existing levy for 20 years and will continue to fund one of the largest jail systems in the country.
In statements, top county officials celebrated the unofficial results.
More election news
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Follow Arizona and Maricopa County results for the 2026 general election. Associated Press will continue to update returns as data is made available.
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Democrat Jonathan Nez lost his race in Arizona against Eli Crane by less than 3,500 votes. Nez joined The Show to talk more about it.
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The recent election also marked a turning point for Native American women, whose leadership in their families and communities has rarely translated to formal political power.
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The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office has referred a campaign finance complaint against Republican lawmaker Ralph Heap to the Attorney General’s Office for further investigation.
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John Kavanagh, who takes on the unexpected title of Arizona Senate minority leader, says he doesn't see the election results as a rejection of the policies GOP lawmakers have been espousing now for decades.