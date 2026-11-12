Maricopa County Attorney's Office dismisses campaign complaint against incoming superintendent

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office cleared Arizona superintendent-elect Teresa Leyba Ruiz of wrongdoing after her Republican opponent in this year’s election accused her of violating a state law barring the use of public school resources to influence an election.

Republican Kimberly Yee filed the complaint with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office in September , citing photos and videos posted by the Ruiz campaign showing her visiting with teachers and students at schools across the state.

An attorney for Yee argued those posts violated state law.

“A person acting on behalf of a school district or a person who aids another person acting on behalf of a school district shall not spend or use school district or charter school resources … or any other thing of value of the school district or charter school, for the purpose of influencing the outcomes of elections,” according to the law in question.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, Ruiz’s fellow Democrat who was also up for election this year, referred the complaint to Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell for investigation.

That investigation found no evidence that Ruiz’s campaign broke the law, according to letters Mitchell, a Republican, sent to Ruiz and an attorney for Yee.

According to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, “publishing photographs and videos of a candidate’s appearance at a school after her visit doesn’t violate (state law).” And the evidence in the complaint did not point to any school district employee who knowingly misused resources to influence the election.

“There may be wisdom in a moratorium on politicians’ school visits during an election cycle to protect instructional time,” according to the letter to Yee’s attorney.

But the legislature has not enacted any law prohibiting that practice, and a candidate’s social media postings are considered free speech protected by the U.S. and Arizona constitutions, the letter states.

“It is the legislature’s duty — not the executive’s — to strike a balance between conserving public resources and protecting civil liberties in statutes that address the role public institutions may play in campaigns and elections,” according to the letter.

Ruiz’s campaign has long said there was nothing improper about the posts.

“From the beginning, this was a baseless political attack designed to distract from the issues that matter to Arizona students and families,” Ruiz said in a statement. “The law was clear, and the outcome was never in doubt. Throughout this campaign, I have remained focused on Arizona’s students, educators, and families, and that is exactly where my attention will remain.”

Unofficial results show Ruiz defeated Yee in the state superintendent of public instruction election with approximately 53% of the vote.