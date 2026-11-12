Narrowly re-elected Arizona Rep. Crane on GOP: 'We better do what we say we’re going to do'
Arizona GOP Congressman Eli Crane had blunt words for fellow Republicans following the party’s wipeout in last week’s midterm elections.
Crane spoke at a recent news conference in Washington, D.C., that was organized by the far-right Freedom Caucus.
Crane said the GOP failed to keep thinking big after passing a sweeping tax and spending law last year known as the one big beautiful bill.
He doesn’t think fellow Republicans have learned their lesson.
“In my opinion, this party needed a humbling from top to bottom. And I think that’s exactly what the American people gave us this last week,” Crane said
Crane also warned that those who voted Democrats are in for a rude awakening.
Crane joins Paul Gosar and Abe Hamadeh as incumbent Republican congressmen from Arizona who were re-elected.
Crane won a third term representing Arizona’s second congressional district, narrowly beating former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez by about 3,500 votes.
He hopes the GOP will learn from their mistakes should they be returned to power on 2028.
“We better go big. We better do what we say we’re going to do. Not just sleepwalk and try and gaslight our voters that we’re doing everything we can because we didn’t. We didn’t get it done,” Crane said.
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Follow Arizona and Maricopa County results for the 2026 general election. Associated Press will continue to update returns as data is made available.
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