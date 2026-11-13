Arizona Democrats flipped these legislative districts in the 2026 election

Heading into this election, Arizona Democrats targeted flipping seats in a handful of competitive legislative districts as they sought to take control of the state House and Senate — but they also ended up winning in heavily-Republican communities once considered out of reach.

The Arizona Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee targeted Legislative Districts 2, 4, 9, 13, 16, 17 and 23. Every one of those districts has been represented by both Republicans and Democrats over the past six years, and Republicans held 14 of those districts’ 21 House and Senate seats after the 2024 election.

After this election, Democrats will hold 19 of those seats.

But they also picked up three House seats and two Senate seats in districts once seen as largely out of reach for Democrats.

“And because we worked as one team, we delivered wins where nobody thought they were possible,” Gov. Katie Hobbs, who also won re-election, said. “A Senate seat in Gilbert when all the money said we had no shot. A House win in Peoria that Republicans had held for years.”

Hobbs was referencing Legislative Districts 14 and 27.

In 2024, Gilbert Republican Sen. Warren Petersen won LD14 by over 20 points.

This year, Democrat Stephanie Walsh won that seat with 51% of the vote.

Mary Rose, another Democrat, was also the leading vote getter in the district’s House race, securing one of LD14’s two seats for Democrats.

Rose said she heard from voters who were tired of the status quo and wanted to see new policies enacted on everything from housing, affordability and utilities to water.

“I had a lot of Republicans, friends, and people that I would just meet that said, ‘Mary, I'm a Republican. I'm voting for you.’ And I think they wanted change,” she said.

Rose said she didn’t have any political background when she decided to get involved in the local Democratic party in her community, though her great-aunt Ana Frohmiller was the state auditor for more than 20 years and was the first woman to run for Arizona governor in 1950.

Rose said a local Democratic leader was the first to ask her if she had ever considered running for office.

“And I kind of laughed and said, ‘Not at all. I don't have a background,’” Rose said. “She said, ‘Don't worry about it. We'll help you.’ And that was where it all started in a coffee shop.”

In the West Valley, Democrat Kyle Clayton won the Senate race in Legislative District 27 with 53% of the vote. He defeated Republican Sen. Kevin Payne, who ran unopposed two years ago.

In 2022, far-right Republican Anthony Kern won the same seat by more than 10 points.

Democrat Deborah Howard also won a House seat in the district after losing the same race by 3.6% in 2024.

And that wasn’t all.

“We even outran the sitting speaker in his own district,” Hobbs said. “And because of these wins, we can now refer to him as minority leader.”

Christine Marie Scianna led all LD29 House candidates with 34.25% of the vote. She will now be seatmates with current House Speaker Steve Montenegro, who received the second most votes and will be House minority leader next year.

Scianna told Arizona's Family she decided to run for office after she came to the Capitol to advocate for her daughter and other Arizonans living with disabilities amid a funding crisis and grew frustrated with how Montenegro handled the situation.