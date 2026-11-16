Clean Elections wants to inform Arizona voters about more down-ballot races in 2028
The 2026 midterm elections are over, and Arizona’s Citizens Clean Elections Commission is already looking ahead to the 2028 vote.
The state-funded, five member, nonpartisan commission hosts debates and provides voter education resources for Arizona.
This year’s Clean Elections Voter Education Guide provided more information than in years past. Along with the candidate information for statewide offices and legislative seats, the 2026 guide also included information on county-level races.
“We started adding county candidates to our Voter Education Guide, which is something that both voters and county officials had been asking for,” Commission Chair Tom Collins said. “So in the next election we’ll have your Board of Supervisors candidates, your sheriffs candidates, your county attorney candidates.”
In 2028, Collins said the commission plans to continue to highlight more down-ballot races.
“Voters working their way down the ballot get to a fire district, or a school district, or something along those lines, they’re looking for that information, and we're trying to be able to collect that and provide it to voters,” Collins said.
Collins said the commission is also looking for ways to incentivize more candidates to participate in public debates.
-
The U.S. House narrowly killed a motion to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth this week. But Arizona’s Democratic congressional delegation is ready to oust him if the matter resurfaces next year.
-
Heading into this election, Arizona Democrats targeted flipping seats in a handful of competitive legislative districts as they sought to take control of the state House and Senate — but they also ended up winning in heavily-Republican communities once considered out of reach.
-
The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office cleared Arizona superintendent-elect Teresa Leyba Ruiz of wrongdoing after her Republican opponent in this year’s election accused her of violating a state law barring the use of public school resources to influence an election.
-
Crane spoke at a Tuesday news conference in Washington, D.C. that was organized by the far-right Freedom Caucus.
-
Arizona Democrats plan to rein in school vouchers when they take over at the state Capitol next year, but it looks like they don't plan to completely undo the universal expansion passed by Republicans in 2022 that led to ballooning costs in the $1 billion program