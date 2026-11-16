Arizona's Chief Supreme Court Justice Ann Scott Timmer says the system for selecting and electing judges is "broken” after voters fired three judges this November.

Partisan voter guides and organized campaigns to oust judges ran more rampant in 2026 than prior years, and initial election results prove those efforts to be somewhat successful.

Both Republicans and Democrats advised against retaining Court of Appeals Judge Anni Hill Foster and Maricopa County Superior Court Judges Julie Mata and Michael Rassas. The three are now out of a job because of it.

"Losing these three judges is devastating,” Timmer said. "I'm angry and I'm upset for the three of them and for the future of the branch.”

Timmer says it’s been increasingly difficult to attract and keep qualified judges on the bench. And with this in mind, she now plans to spearhead an effort to analyze voter behavior and contemplate major policy changes to the merit selection and retention system before 2028.

"Changes have to be made if we want to save the sanctity of our judicial system,” Timmer said.

In the lead up to the 2026 elections, a swell of organizations and political action committees put together dedicated judicial voter guides. Some guides went into detail on a judge's political background, select rulings and performance on the bench, while others simply provided a list of names to vote “no” on.

Recommendations scattered across the board.

One group was solely concerned with family court judges. Groups within the same party circles conflicted with each other. And in some cases, judges faced dual opposition from both conservative and progressive groups, albeit, for different reasons.

Foster, Mata and Rassas all landed in the bipartisan intersection.

Despite an endorsement from the conservative Arizona Free Enterprise Club, Foster, appointed by Gov. Doug Ducey in 2022, ended up on the Maricopa County Republican Committee's and Legislative District 4 Republicans' "vote no" list.

MCRC did not list any rationale, but LD4 cited two cases.

Foster authored the opinion dismissing a lawsuit from conservative grassroots group Strong Communities Foundation of Arizona, also known as EZAZ. The group, represented by America First Legal Foundation, sued Yavapai County over unstaffed drop boxes, ballot curing, voter registration and signature verification procedures.

Foster also sat on an appellate panel that declined to release certain Maricopa County election records under public records law.

The progressive groups Arizona Judge Watch, State + Local Election Alliance, and Gavel Watch, which describes itself as "nonpartisan but not neutral," opposed Foster as well.

The three cited her time as Ducey’s general counsel where she was involved in defending or litigating for the governor in cases concerning abortion rights, immigration, the shipping container border wall, federal COVID relief funds and vaccinations.

Voters removed Foster on a thin margin with 50.2% opposed to her retention and 49.8% wanting to keep her on the bench. This was her first retention election.

Mata faced opposition from all sides, too. The Maricopa County Republicans did not lay out any exact reason for opposing her retention but she ended up on its rejection list.

Her name appeared on signs across the valley urging voters to “REJECT BAD JUDGES.” The PAC behind the signs, Arizonans for Judicial Accountability, is primarily funded by donor Dan Brophy, a board member for the conservative Arizona Liberty Network.

Yet this election cycle, Mata consistently ruled in favor of the Republican-controlled Legislature.

She allowed the Goldwater Institute's measure banning diversity, equity and inclusion to appear on the ballot. She ordered removal of the word "vouchers" from the Protect Education Act. And she found the measure failed to alert voters of the measure's "government control or supervision of private schools and homeschools."

Those same rulings landed her on the do not retain list for progressive groups.

Mata’s race came close and showed a sharp departure from her last retention election. Around 51.3% of voters opposed her retention, while 48.7% supported it, compared to 75.8% support in 2022.

Rassas came under fire from Democrat-leaning groups for his low scores from the Commission on Judicial Performance Review, a group of citizens and attorneys tasked with grading judges’ work performance via survey and public comment, as a means to inform voters.

There also was the fact he was endorsed by the Arizona Free Enterprise Club. And for Republicans, LD4 listed three family law cases where Rassas’ rulings were overturned by a higher court.

About 50.6% of voters decided to remove Rassas, while 49.4% wanted to keep him on the bench. In 2022, he was retained with 69.5% of the vote.

Timmer likened this year’s retention election results to “shooting fish in a barrel,” noting some judges were not even aware of campaigns against them.

"They’re defenseless," she said.

All this traces its roots back to 1974 when voters swapped out direct judicial elections for a merit selection system to avoid partisan politics playing directly into the state’s judiciary.

Instead of having judicial hopefuls campaign and run for office, merit selection convenes commissions of citizens and attorneys to vet, interview and send a list of candidates fit for the court to the governor for final appointment. Then, on a regular basis, voters then decide whether to remove or retain judges.

And since 1992, merit selection has also included the Commission on Judicial Performance Review.

Now, the system applies to the Arizona Supreme Court justices, the Court of Appeals judges and judges on the Maricopa, Pima, Pinal and Coconino County Superior Courts.

Sandra Day O’Connor, during her stint as a state senator, led the first efforts to implement merit selection in the state. In an article in 2008, she noted many of the same concerns cited today – undue political influence and judicial independence and accountability – punctuated the conversation around judicial selection and election.

But Timmer noted the drafters and voters could not have predicted some of the challenges present today.

She pointed to social media and artificial intelligence as two new factors of concern. Timmer noted how voters could consult AI for an answer on how to vote on the judges, perhaps without a deeper look into why a judge may or may not be fit to retain.

And with the shown success of opposition to judges, Timmer says her fear going forward is that contentious retention elections will continue to remove qualified judges and discourage strong judicial candidates from applying to the bench.

"You can get people. There's always people. But can you get the best?" Timmer said.

"Who do we want making decisions about your family life, about going to prison, about your finances?" she said. "These are difficult decisions, difficult jobs. It's baked in that there's going to be controversy, and that people will be upset with your decision."

She added some sitting judges have expressed regret to her already, noting the now shaky job security, residual negative sentiments on the internet and the ongoing challenge of convincing attorneys to take a pay cut and potentially lose pension to take a spot on the court.

Now, Timmer plans to form a committee to analyze what happened in 2026, develop policy changes to the merit selection and retention system and better counsel judges on how to campaign and contend with elections.

Ideas at the outset include extending term limits and raising the percentage of no-votes necessary to kick a judge off the bench.

Policy changes present some hurdles, though.

For one, because the merit selection and retention system is penned into the state constitution, any proposals will have to make it through the Legislature and then go to voters as a referendum.

And any new push to tool with the retention comes as a recent attempt to alter the system fell flat.

In 2024, voters rejected a Republican proposal to limit retention elections to judges who failed to meet performance standards, a move that would let those with positive marks remain on the bench, without having to seek perennial review, until mandatory retirement age of 70. The measure failed, with 77.7% of voters in opposition.

Timmer acknowledged the difficulties ahead.

"It’s a heavy lift,” Timer said. "But still, it's worth trying.”'

The other piece will be advising judges on how to campaign ahead of 2028.

Judges are permitted to campaign but face limits in doing so. Under the Arizona Judicial Code of Conduct, candidates must avoid anything that may show political influence or bias on the campaign trail. And bearing that in mind, they must use a committee run by others to accept any contributions.

"What do I tell the judges?" Timmer said, adding that she, too, is up for retention in 2028. "What do I tell myself?"

The Commission on Judicial Performance Review could also change its own operations in looking to 2028. And it’s done so before.

In 2022, after three judges were removed from Maricopa County Superior Court, JPR reviewed its policies and made a host of changes to how they vote and communicate ratings to the public.

Instead of taking individual votes on each judge, the commission now votes on all judges in a mass motion, with the option to pull a judge out for individual consideration if needed. The commission also fine-tuned the performance review standards and data collection for each judge up for consideration.

William Auther, chair of JPR, said commissioners plan to analyze this year's election results.

"None of it makes any sense to me, honestly,” Auther said. "Having three people voted off the bench after having really presented no issues in their performance as far as JPR is concerned, it's not conducive to maintaining a high level of performers on the bench.”

Auther said the commission could convene another taskforce, though he noted it was standard practice for JPR to review its operations and rules often to try and improve fairness to judges and information for the public. But there are still limits in what the commission can do about how voters behave.

"If people are just going to ignore it or look at it and discount it for some reason because they want to have an overlay of partisanship, there's not a lot that JPR can do about that," Auther said.

Cathy Sigmon, founder of Gavel Watch, a judicial voter guide connected to Civic Engagement Beyond Voting, spearheaded the efforts to provide voters with more information on the judges, with the first edition published in 2020.

Sigmon noted voters had been starved of information on judges in cycles prior.

"It's not that we're forcing this down their throats," he said. "It's not like 'eat your spinach.’ People were dying to get more information. They want to be informed voters."

Gavel Watch is nonpartisan but leans on progressive values in assessing the judges. And unlike other voter guides bearing just a list of names next to “retain” or “reject,” Sigmon noted the group tries to spot a trend line in a judge's decision-making before advising voters not to retain.

"We want to see a trend line," he said. "We want to see a little more evidence than just one decision. Not explaining the rationale for why you make decisions, I think, is irresponsible."

This year, the guide opposed Hill, Foster and Mata, and expressed reservations about Rassas.

In the wake of the election, Sigmon sparred with the chief justice’s sentiment that the results necessitate major change to the merit selection system.

"Voters vote. They look for information to help them decide,” Sigmon said. "We want to be good voters, we want to be informed. Some people try to persuade us one way or the other, and that's democracy. And the judiciary just isn't immune.”