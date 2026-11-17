In the wake of sweeping losses nationwide and here in Arizona, a group of self-described “center-right” state Republicans is claiming the party needs to return to its principles.

The group met at a FreeCon event in Phoenix on Monday hosted by the Goldwater Institute, a conservative think tank. It’s the first of four conventions that are scheduled to take place across the country.

In his opening remarks, Goldwater President and CEO Victor Riches told the audience that too many conservatives have failed to address affordability and got caught up in populism, which he said isn’t really conservative.

“Too many people on the right, too many activists and too many elected officials have abandoned free market principles in favor of this type of populism that is really almost no different than progressivism,” Riches said.

Riches said some of the blame for the midterms is a repudiation of President Donald Trump, but the bigger story is that people are frustrated with high costs of living.

“Affordability was the number one issue this election cycle. We all saw the polling, it's unquestionably the number one issue, and so the question we have to ask ourselves is why wasn’t it addressed?” Riches said.

GOP political adviser Daniel Scarpinato said the midterm results show widespread dissatisfaction — beyond his own party. If Democrats aren’t able to deliver on affordability in the next two years, Scarpinato predicts the pendulum won’t stay to the left’s side in 2028.

Scarpinato said the midterm results were a rejection of decisions at the federal level, and not due to poor quality candidates at the state and local level.

“We had candidates of varying degrees of quality in Arizona across the country,” Scarpinato said. “You have people running for U.S. Senate who convicted the president of impeachment — Republicans. And Republicans who were endorsed by him, and they lost by the same margins,” he said.