The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has certified the results of the 2026 general election.

According to the county elections department, Maricopa County residents cast nearly 1.6 million ballots in the election. The majority of those residents, about 83%, chose to vote using an early ballot.

Maricopa County Elections Director Scott Jarrett said voter turnout in the county was 60.2%

That’s above the preliminary statewide turnout of 59.6%. But it is below the 65% turnout that county election officials projected heading into the election and below the turnout in the past two midterm elections in 2018 and 2022, when over 64% of voters cast ballots.

Jarrett said Maricopa County posted 99% of results by the Friday after Election Day and posted final results within eight days. He said that’s the fastest the county has reported results since at least 2006.

He attributed that speed to additional resources that allowed the Elections Department to run more ballot tabulation shifts, and a new state law that allows voters with early ballots to skip the lengthy signature verification process by showing an ID when they drop those ballots off at the polls.

Jarrett said the county will conduct a recount of the election in Legislative District 27 in line with a state law that requires an automatic recount in races with a margin of victory of 0.5% or less. In LD27, Republican Lisa Fink defeated fellow Republican Tony Rivero by 0.29% for the district’s second seat in the House of Representatives.