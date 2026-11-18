The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Wednesday to name the county’s new elections center after longtime Recorder Helen Purcell.

The Helen Purcell Election Center is scheduled to open in central Phoenix next fall.

Purcell was the county’s longest-serving county recorder and had the role from 1988 to 2017. The recorder maintains voter rolls and oversees early voting. Purcell is widely known in the elections world and is respected by Republicans and Democrats alike.

GOP Supervisor Thomas Galvin said the building naming is a tribute to all election workers.

“When this building opens up in a couple of years, this beautiful building, we’re also going to be proud to see the name Helen Purcell, but I want every worker to think this is about them as well,” Galvin said.

Over her long tenure, Purcell made many significant changes to the Recorder’s Office, including shifting the county toward vote centers and allowing people to file more records online rather than in person.

In case law, she’s the namesake for the “Purcell principle,” which discourages lawmakers from altering election-related laws right before an election.

Democratic Supervisor Steve Gallardo worked under Purcell for several years. He said there’s no one more deserving.

“She would help us guide through any hiccups that we had in elections. She has really moved that office forward,” Gallardo said of Purcell.

Purcell didn’t attend Wednesday’s board meeting, but Chair Kate Brophy-McGee said Purcell sent her a text message ahead of the vote.

“I am so honored, humbled and grateful to you all. I loved my job and the team I worked with for all those years. This honor is for them as well for they were part and parcel of everything I was able to accomplish. … Maricopa county is the best managed county in the country and I am proud to have played a part of bringing us into the 21st century,” Brophy-McGee read from the message.