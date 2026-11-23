Arizona’s leaders certified the results of the midterm election on Monday.

Elected officials gathered at the state Capitol to canvass the election results from all 15 counties.

The canvass went forward without incident. Unlike in 2020 and 2022, no counties tried to avoid certifying the results or seriously called the results into question.

Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Ann Scott Timmer said the canvass is a tradition we should be thankful for.

“We do gather together and we have a peaceful transfer of power, and that is such an amazing thing in our state, in our country. It doesn’t happen in different countries in the world and we take that for granted, something that we shouldn’t take for granted,” Timmer said.

Secretary of State Adrian Fontes announced that this year’s voter turnout was just under 60%. That’s the lowest it has been in a general election since 1998 — which was also a midterm election.

He thanked election workers for getting the operation done.

“Every election is a group effort, from election administrators across the state to every voter who casts their ballot. I am deeply grateful to the work done by all parties to ensure that we can run this election with integrity and efficiency,” Fontes said.