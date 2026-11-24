Members of the Maricopa County supervisors claim county Recorder Justin Heap didn’t attend the election canvass last week because he doesn’t want to answer questions about verifying voter signatures.

Heap denies the allegations.

The latest feud between the supervisors and Heap comes from his decision to hold his own separate event at the same time as the canvass last week to present the same election results .

As reported by the Arizona Republic , Heap told reporters he didn’t attend the canvass because he thought the board members would try to use the opportunity to score “partisan points” against him.

Supervisor Thomas Galvin posted a list of questions on social media on Monday , mainly related to Heap’s signature verification process, such as how many ballots his office rejected based on bad voter signatures or no signatures at all.

Last November, Heap rejected ballots at a much higher rate than in recent elections , which concerned some county leaders.

Galvin said in his post that Chair Kate Brophy McGee gave Heap the questions before the canvass and Heap didn’t appear because he was scared of being asked them.

Heap pointed out on social media that former County Recorder Stephen Richer and his staff didn’t attend the 2024 canvass, either.

“What was perfectly acceptable in 2024 suddenly became a feigned outrage in 2026. The Board’s selective memory is almost as impressive as its hypocrisy,” Heap wrote. “This was never about the canvass, professionalism, or precedent. It was just more petulant political theater, complete with manufactured outrage and a media chorus happy to repeat the script.”

Richer emerged on X to respond. He said that he doesn’t care whether Heap goes to the canvasses or not, but that things were different in 2024.

Richer clarified that his staff was at the 2024 canvass and, unlike Heap, Richer said he didn’t hold his own event on the day of the canvass.

“I had a very specific reason I was not at the canvass, and I was in touch with the Board Chair about that reason,” Richer wrote.

He added that he did multiple briefings with the board outside of the canvass and communicated with the members daily.

“Stop lying,” Richer concluded.