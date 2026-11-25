Arizona state Sen. Jake Hoffman wants a federal court to block a subpoena seeking information from Hoffman’s company regarding an investigation into a failed candidate who’s accused of violating campaign finance laws.

Hoffman runs multiple companies, including an advertising firm called 1Ten. He supported unsuccessful Arizona Corporation Commission candidate Ralph Heap in the midterms.

Heap also served as a Republican state lawmaker. He faces multiple allegations of violating finance laws, including failing to disclose who paid for his campaign signs from Mesa Sign Shop.

Heap ran as a Clean Elections candidate, agreeing to not take outside funding from PACs or large donations in exchange for hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Arizona Clean Elections Commission. It makes him subject to certain rules.

The commission decided it has "reason to believe” that Heap broke state law and began investigating him. The Secretary of State’s Office also forwarded a complaint against Heap to the state Attorney General’s Office for investigation .

Heap tried to withdraw as a Clean Elections candidate, but the commission didn’t let him.

Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 4.0 Ralph Heap on Jan. 13, 2025.

Hoffman sued the commission in federal court last week, arguing the subpoena would violate his company’s First Amendment rights.

State Rep. Alexander Kolodin (R-Scottsdale) is Hoffman’s attorney in this case.

Hoffman also backed Kolodin in his unsuccessful bid for secretary of state this year. According to campaign finance reports, 1Ten also spent money to benefit Kolodin’ s campaign this year.

In his complaint, submitted to the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona on Nov. 18, Kolodin argues Hoffman’s clients won’t work with his company if they know information will be publicly displayed through a subpoena at the “behest of their political adversaries.”

The complaint also includes 220 pages of screenshots of social media posts bad-mouthing Hoffman and/or Heap.

“Highlighting the chilling effect of the subpoena is the fact that the complainants in this matter are not disinterested members of the public. They are political opponents,” Kolodin wrote.

As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the court had not issued a ruling, but Nov. 25 is the deadline by which the subpoena was set to go into effect.

According to the complaint, 1Ten received the subpoena on Nov. 6, which was signed by Clean Elections Executive Director Thomas Collins.

Hoffman is asking the court to “permanently enjoin Defendants from enforcing the Subpoena.”

The subpoena goes beyond asking about campaign signs.

The subpoena asks for “documents sufficient to show any other goods or services that 1Ten paid for, provided, or arranged for Dr. Heap’s campaign, the cost of each, and whether, when, and in what amount Dr. Heap paid or reimbursed 1Ten.”

Kolodin argues that’s too broad.

“That is an account of everything a campaign did through its consultant, including any help the firm arranged from others, and of what the campaign chose to spend on each. An account of ‘the giving and spending of money’ can invade privacy of belief as much as a membership list,” the complaint states.

In response, the commission said quashing the subpoena would severely limit the group’s ability to do the job voters entrusted it with.

Arizona voters passed the Citizens Clean Elections Act in 1998 and established the five-member commission. It aims to provide resources to voters and boost participation in elections.

“Dr. Ralph Heap volunteered to accept public funds and follow the Act. He reported a single $644.47 payment to Mesa Sign Shop, while a complaint documented 184 of his signs deployed across the State,” the Commission stated in its response. “The invoices for those signs are addressed not to Dr. Heap, but to ‘Jake Hoffman / 1ten.io,’ and one invoice reflects a $96,500.00 payment.”

The commission said striking the subpoena would fly in the face of what voters established with the Clean Elections Act.

“If 1Ten prevails, no one can learn who paid for a publicly funded campaign whenever the payment runs through a political consultant,” the response states.

Not only would the court’s ruling stymie the investigation, it would allow all Clean Elections candidates going forward to evade spending rules by simply routing expenditures through consultants, the commissioners said.

The commission also scoffs at the idea that payment history is a privacy violation on par with requiring a campaign to reveal internal strategies. Therefore, the commission says Hoffman doesn’t actually face any harm by having to release the requested business records.