Newly reelected Secretary of State Adrian Fontes sees the Democrat trifecta in Arizona as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to revamp state election laws.

Fontes told Capitol Media Services that other states have made significant changes over the last few decades that make it easier for their residents to register and vote. But in Arizona, under the control of a Republican Legislature, he said the state has not only failed to keep up but in some areas actually gone backwards.

So Fontes has crafted an aggressive agenda for consideration by lawmakers when they convene in January.

His proposals include, automatically sending early ballots to all registered voters, allowing people to register to vote right up through Election Day and requiring counties to use vote centers versus allowing ballots to be cast only at local precincts.

Fontes also wants lawmakers to repeal a 2016 law that makes it a felony to take anyone else's ballot to a polling place, with only a few exceptions. He also says lawmakers should scrap another statute, passed in the wake of President Donald Trump's losing 2020 reelection campaign, that bars county election officials from accepting funds from private sources to help run elections, including get-out-the-vote efforts.

The proposals are drawing objections from Republicans.

State GOP Chairman Sergio Arellano said the laws Fontes wants to repeal are designed to prevent fraud. And those the secretary wants to add, he said, would only make fraud easier.

That's also the belief of Sen. John Kavanagh.

There may be little, however, that the Fountain Hills Republican can do to stop what Fontes wants to do. The November election gave Democrats control of both the House and Senate for the first time since 1996.

But both also conceded that at least part of what they don't like about what Fontes is proposing is their belief it will give Democrats a political edge in future elections.

If there's a theme to what Fontes is proposing, it's to remove what he says are hurdles from voting. And he said that starts with scrapping that 2016 "ballot harvesting" law.

Prior to that law, both parties had engaged in some form of the practice, having activists go out, often to neighborhoods where each presumed they had more political support, to see if residents had mailed back their early ballots.

If not, and if it were close to Election Day when it was too late to mail, they would offer to take the ballots directly to the polling places.

But with Democrats apparently more successful, the Republican-controlled Legislature voted to make it a felony to handle anyone else's early ballot, with violators subject to a year in state prison and a $150,000 fine.

The law contains exceptions for things like family members, those in the same household and caregivers. But proponents said it was designed to prevent fraud.

Fontes had his own take.

"That is a politically motivated way to subvert votes," he said. "My job is to help as many voters vote as possible to ensure that these fundamental rights are upheld. And if that means neighbors can help neighbors now? Good!"

What also can go along with that, Fontes said, is automatically mailing a ballot to all registered voters.

In some ways, that's not much of a stretch from what already exists in Arizona, where upwards of 80% of votes are cast by mail. And many of these individuals have signed up for their ballots to be automatically sent to them each year.

Kavanagh said what Fontes wants is a step too far.

"This floods the state with ballots," he said.

Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services Arizona state Sen. John Kavanagh on Thursday, May 10, 2024.

And combining that with letting anyone go out and pick up ballots, Kavanagh said, creates a partisan advantage.

"You wind up with having large money, often out-of-state groups, hiring people to harvest ballots in areas or amongst groups that are more likely to vote Democrat than Republican," he said. "That's putting the thumb on the scale of the election."

Kavanagh said he’s also concerned about “ballot harvesters” helping voters fill out their ballots when they go to pick them up.

He is no more enthusiastic about Fontes’ proposal to allow same-day registration, even on Election Day. Now, anyone not registered at least 29 days before an election cannot vote.

The secretary acknowledged that would not be a simple task, with the need for not just additional staff but also some important upgrades, if not a revamp, to the voter registration system. But he said there are "so many checks and balances" in the election system to ensure against fraud.

But Kavanagh's concerns here, too, are political, envisioning a conversation that would occur when an activist approaches an individual.

"Are you registered? Oh, I'll register you. And now let me drive you to the polls. And, oh, by the way, vote for these people," Kavanagh said.

"It allows them to go out and target certain groups of people," the senator said, suggesting that these efforts would be focused on areas where there are more likely to be Democrats.

Kavanagh did not dispute that the same option to go out and find voters would be available to Republicans.

Arellano, however, said that's not realistic — at least for members of his party.

"Even before 2016 ... when I went up to a Republican door and I tried to ask them to hand me their ballot because I work for the party and I'm knocking on doors, they pretty much run you off their step," he said. "We're not as successful on it."

Fontes said that backs up what he is saying, that the concerns over things like ballot harvesting and whether more people should have access to ballots didn't arise until some Republicans started to lose elections.

In fact, that discussion came up as the legality of the ballot harvesting law was being debated in 2021 at the U.S. Supreme Court.

One of the arguments of foes of the restriction was that it would disproportionately affect minorities, something that brings changes in voting laws into question under the Voting Rights Act.

Michael Carvin who was representing the Arizona Republican Party, which had been granted the right to intervene to help defend the 2016 law, was asked by Justice Amy Coney Barrett why his client was in the case.

"Because it puts us at a competitive disadvantage relative to Democrats," he said. "Politics is a zero-sum game, and every extra vote they get through unlawful interpretations of [the Voting Rights Act] hurts us. It's the difference between winning an election 50 to 49 and losing an election."

The Supreme Court upheld the law even though Justice Samuel Alito, writing for the majority in the 6-3 decision, acknowledged there was no evidence of fraud.

"But prevention of fraud is not the only legitimate interest served by restrictions on ballot collection," he wrote, saying then — as Kavanagh does now — that "third-party ballot collection can lead to pressure and intimidation."

In recent years, Republicans have been pushing things like an earlier deadline to turn in early ballots, requiring all election equipment to be manufactured in the United States, and codifying standards for verifying signatures on early ballots. All fell victim to the veto pen of Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.

Arellano said all those proposals were justified, claiming that "people on both sides of the aisle can agree that elections aren't fully verifiable." But he rejected the idea that any distrust in elections is due to GOP lawmakers and candidates sowing doubt.

Jared Blair / KJZZ Vote signage directing voters how to get to Pyle Adult Recreation Center polling location.

Fontes said there's no reason to believe that changes in election laws will somehow lead to fraud.

He said nothing disturbs the 2004 voter-approved law that requires proof of citizenship before anyone can be registered to vote in state and local elections.

Nothing would preclude those who get a ballot mailed to them from choosing to vote at a polling place instead where they would, as of now, be asked for proof of identification. And none of the proposals would change existing law that says early ballots are verified by comparing signatures on the return envelopes with those that county officials already have on file.

Fontes has another item on his wish list is to repeal a law that makes it illegal for county election officials to take money from any private source to help run elections, including get-out-the-vote efforts.

That law followed disclosure that nine Arizona counties got more than $6 million in the 2020 election – the one that Trump lost – from the Center for Tech and Civic Life. That group reported it had received $400 million from Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of what then was Facebook but is now Meta.

Proponents of the ban argued that Zuckerberg was seeking to turn out Democratic voters.

Jennifer Marson, executive director of the Arizona Association of Counties, told lawmakers who were debating the 2021 proposal that the grants were to help defray some of the costs of running an election during the COVID pandemic. And she pointed out that four of the nine counties had Republican majorities.

That didn't stop GOP lawmakers from voting on party lines to approve the measure. Doug Ducey, who was then governor, signed the measure even though he rejected claims that the money was a secret effort to turn out more Democrats.

"We are grateful for the assistance we received in 2020," Ducey said. "Nothing in this law should be interpreted as being unappreciative."

Fontes said there's no reason to block nonpartisan charities from providing help.

"You're talking about a Legislature that has consistently and continuously thwarted efforts for elections officials to outreach, to inform voters about how it is that they can vote and make sure that voters are aware of deadlines," he said.

Fontes said the restrictions on accepting aid "are based on conspiracies and lies."