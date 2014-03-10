6 Images
Fall 2026 renderings of Mattel City at VAI Resort in Glendale
VAI Resort Wide Day rendering 20261116.jpg
Renderings of VAI Resort released in November 2026 show the expanded Mattel City theme park. (Mattel / Courtesy )
VAI Resort The Barbie Hotel Night rendering 20261116.jpg
Renderings of VAI Resort released in November 2026 show the Barbie Hotel tower in the expanded Mattel City theme park. (Mattel / Courtesy )
VAI Resort Amphitheater Day rendering 20261116.jpg
Renderings of VAI Resort released in November 2026 show the expanded Mattel City theme park. (Renderings of VAI Resort released in November 2026 show the expanded Mattel City theme park behind the resort’s 15,000-seat amphitheater. / Courtesy )
VAI Resort Wide Night rendering 20261116.jpg
Renderings of VAI Resort released in November 2026 show the expanded Mattel City theme park. (Mattel / Courtesy )
VAI Resort The Barbie Hotel Day rendering 20261116.jpg
Renderings of VAI Resort released in November 2026 show the Barbie Hotel tower in the expanded Mattel City theme park. (Mattel / Courtesy )
VAI Resort Amphitheater Night rendering 20261116.jpg
Renderings of VAI Resort released in November 2026 show the expanded Mattel City theme park behind the resort’s 15,000-seat amphitheater. (Mattel / Courtesy )
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