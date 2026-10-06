Activists report more arrests and a new tree sit-in in Lochiel as border wall protests continue

Activists say several more people have been arrested in the tiny border town of Lochiel.

Border Patrol agents detained more than a dozen people there Monday morning and cut down a massive, centuries-old cottonwood tree.

Protesters have been camped out in a plot of private ranch land in Lochiel for over two months now, trying to block wall construction as it neared a towering cottonwood tree that was the last of a grove slated for destruction to make way for two, parallel steel bollard walls.

Fronteras Desk At least 10 arrested at Arizona-Mexico border as 250-year-old cottonwood tree cut down for wall Activists have spent the last 70 days camped around and inside a cottonwood tree right along the border in the tiny town of Lochiel. The tree was the last of an old grove estimated to be up to 250 years old. Listen • 0:50

Activists were camped around and inside that tree when Border Patrol agents swarmed the encampment and made arrests. Wall contractors felled the tree shortly after.

Now, activists report a new tree sit-in has begun — this time in a cottonwood on Mexico’s side of the border. In a photo shared by protesters, a group of Border Patrol agents are standing below a wooden platform set up high in the tree.

Another image taken by drone shows a row of Border Patrol vehicles lined up on a dirt road marking the international boundary. A collection of tents can be seen in the grass on the other side of the road.

Ten protesters were cited with violating a closure order and released on Monday, and others who taken into custody.

Protesters say at least five people were detained Tuesday during a morning prayer ceremony along the border. Customs and Border Protection has not responded to questions about any of the arrests.

Hear Alisa Reznick on The Show with host Lauren Gilger Listen • 7:14

Conversation on The Show

LAUREN GILGER: ... For the last 70 days, activists have been camped in and around the so-called grandmother cottonwood tree along the border in southern Arizona. The immense tree towered over the horizon there until this week when dozens of Border Patrol agents swarmed the camp, arrested at least 10 people, forcibly removed those camped in the tree and took down the estimated 250-year-old tree in one fell swoop.

[SOUND OF TREE FALLING AND PEOPLE SCREAMING]

There were more arrests at the camp yesterday, and KJZZ’s Alisa Reznick is there now this morning to tell us what’s going on. Good morning, Alisa.

ALISA REZNICK: Good morning, Lauren.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so just describe the scene for us. I know you’re not right where the tree is. There’s a lot of Border Patrol around, but what are you watching?

ALISA REZNICK: Right. So, you might be able to hear some construction work behind me. I’m right next to the border wall road, maybe 100 yards away. There is a barbed wire fence that’s blocking off access to this road and these big yellow earth movers that are driving up and down the road. You can also see these parked Border Patrol vehicles, Border Patrol agents walking up and down the road alongside contractors, and, of course, the big steel bollard wall. This huge black steel wall you can see snaking its way up the horizon, very close to where the old cottonwood that was chopped down earlier this week used to stand.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. OK, so you’re near this kind of tiny town of Lochiel. Tell us more about what happened there. These protesters, as we said, have been camped out for a long time, some in the tree at times, and they were on private land technically, right?

ALISA REZNICK: That’s right. Lochiel is this old border town. In fact, there’s an old Customs and Border Protection building here, used to be a border crossing, and it’s a lot of ranches. So, they are on a segment of private land inside the town of Lochiel that is owned by a local rancher who has given them permission to camp there. And the tree itself is right along the line of what’s called the Roosevelt Reservation. That’s the 60-foot stretch of land that’s owned by the federal government. That’s where the wall building is going on.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. There were more arrests yesterday after there were initial kind of the swarming of the camp that the Border Patrol did earlier this week.

ALISA REZNICK: That’s right. There were more arrests. We know that a few people were detained yesterday after starting another tree sit inside of a cottonwood tree ... right across the border in Mexico. There were a few clashes with Border Patrol, and there’s a heavy presence today. We know that at least — protesters say that about five people were arrested. Others were detained and released with a violation of a closure order citation. But CBP has not confirmed any of these arrests. In fact, the only thing they’ve said most recently is that those four trees were slated for removal, and they have been conducting operations here alongside construction workers.

LAUREN GILGER: Has Border Patrol answered questions, Alisa, about their decision to enter private property to make these alleged arrests?

ALISA REZNICK: They have not. So, the protesters say they asked Border Patrol to produce a warrant showing their legal authority to be on this land where they were camped, and they were not — they didn’t respond to that request. We have also, KJZZ, has reached out as well asking if they had a warrant, how many arrests took place, what were their charges, and we haven’t heard anything on that front from the Border Patrol. So, it’s kind of an open question.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. I know you’ve spoken with protesters there. Tell us more about what we know about what happened the day the tree was taken down. It was sort of a swarm at the camp. Was someone in the tree at the time, it sounds like?

ALISA REZNICK: That’s correct. Someone was in the tree just before it was taken down. That person was also forcibly removed, according to protesters, using a cherry picker crane. There’s some footage that protesters shared with journalists that is actually taken from whoever was in that tree. It’s this wooden platform high in the tree, about 50 feet high. And you can see just this big crane coming down. You can sort of hear those screams like we heard before as people are getting arrested. Others say they were shoved into barbed wire and tackled to the ground as they attempted to get closer to the tree before it was taken down.

LAUREN GILGER: Tell us more about why this particular cottonwood tree has become so important in this fight, right? Like it’s almost a symbol, it sounds like, for what’s happening on the border right now.

ALISA REZNICK: Yeah, it has become certainly very symbolic. This was a grove of four old cottonwood trees that CBP said were slated for removal, that could not remain. Environmental groups and activists tried to write letters to DHS requesting that they reconsider or have environmental monitors present, and pointed out that these are trees that are used by migratory birds for nests.

But in the end, they were still slated for removal. So, even though it is a grove of just these four, it really has become very symbolic of, I think, what a lot of activists here in Arizona and border-wide feel is just this sort of unstoppable border wall effort despite public opposition to it. It should also be noted that CBP right now is asking for public comment in the Tucson sector, which includes this area, about border wall construction that they’ve already started to build.

LAUREN GILGER: ... Last minute here for you, Alisa. You mentioned that they asked for environmental monitors to be a part of this. Has that happened? Has Border Patrol said at some point that there have been environmental monitors involved in this process?

ALISA REZNICK: They have said that they have been present. Protesters have said otherwise. They say that the monitors that they had were not specialists to what they were supposed to be monitoring. You know, this also comes on the heels of other issues with the border wall construction. Earlier this year, an intaglio that was recently found to be older than Stonehenge or the Pyramids was damaged by border wall construction when contractors drove on top of this earth etching.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, we’re going to talk about that in just a moment. That’s KJZZ’s Alisa Reznick joining us from Lochiel on the border. Alisa, thank you for your reporting. Thanks for coming on.

ALISA REZNICK: Thank you, Lauren.

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