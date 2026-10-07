After old-growth cottonwood cut down on Arizona-Mexico border, protests continue in Lochiel

A protest against the Trump administration’s border wall construction is ongoing in Lochiel. That’s the tiny town east of Nogales where activists have been in a standoff with Border Patrol this week.

On Monday, dozens of agents swarmed a stretch of private land where the activists had been camped in and around a centuries-old cottonwood tree. Contractors tore down the tree and agents made multiple arrests.

In another confrontation Tuesday, five people were arrested and taken into custody, according to protesters.

A smattering of tents were visible in the tall grassland Wednesday morning. A painted banner hung along a barbed wire fence declared “All Walls Fall.”

Alex Chabbott in an activist who was arrested during another anti-border wall demonstration several miles east of Lochiel in September.

“I hope this wall doesn’t get built, maybe it will. I hope it comes down before I die, but maybe it won’t,” he said. “You know, there’s definitely people out there who are like, ‘oh, why are you doing this … you’re going to lose,’ or ‘you’re clearly not winning — And for me it's not about winning, it's about being on the right side of history.”

Alisa Reznick / KJZZ Alex Chabbott stands for a portrait on a stretch of private land right next to border wall construction in Lochiel, Arizona, on Oct. 7, 2026.

On the hill behind Chabbott, contractors were placing panels of the big steel wall. The final project will see two steel walls spaced about 60 feet apart and running parallel to each other for miles.

Farther down the road, a few dozen Border Patrol agents stood below another towering cottonwood, right along the border in Mexico, where a new tree sit is underway.

Footage shared by the activist group Tierra Libre late Wednesday afternoon shows a protester attempting to stop construction by locking themselves onto a hauling truck. Several agents are surrounding the parked vehicle, while another attempts to wrestle the protester off the equipment.

Five protesters arrested Tuesday morning were released with no charges Wednesday afternoon, according to the group. Customs and Border Protection has not confirmed any arrests.

Alisa Reznick / KJZZ Border Patrol agents gather below the "Abuela," an old-growth cottonwood tree just across the border from Lochiel, Arizona, in La Noria, Mexico, on Oct. 7, 2026.

Customs and Border Protection has not answered questions about whether agents obtained a warrant to enter the private stretch of land where protesters were camped.

In a statement, the agency said Border Patrol personnel conducted enforcement operations in Lochiel “in support of authorized border infrastructure activities on federally managed land” and in coordination with partner agencies “to maintain public safety, protect personnel, and ensure compliance with applicable federal laws and land-use restrictions.”

“While most activity remained peaceful, agents took appropriate enforcement action in response to alleged violations and an alleged assault on a federal officer,” the statement read.