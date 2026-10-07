Hermosillo doctor charged with involuntary homicide after 8 people died from IV drips
The doctor who allegedly administered IV drips that led to the deaths of eight people in the Mexican state south of Arizona has been charged with involuntary homicide.
Sonora’s attorney general says Dr. Jesús Maximiano Verduzco Soto turned himself in to authorities in Hermosillo after evading arrest for around six months.
The prosecutor’s office says Verduzco Soto administered an IV to at least one of the deceased patients at a private residence. The patient’s health quickly deteriorated and they died in April after experiencing organ failure. Authorities believe the deaths were caused by a bacterial infection. Both the doctor and the clinics he operated were licensed.
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