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Hermosillo doctor charged with involuntary homicide after 8 people died from IV drips

KJZZ | By Nina Kravinsky
Published October 7, 2026 at 2:07 PM MST
Dr. Jesús Maximiano Verduzco Soto has been charged with involuntary homicide in the case of eight people who died after receiving IV
Fiscalía de Sonora
Dr. Jesús Maximiano Verduzco Soto has been charged with involuntary homicide in the case of eight people who died after receiving IVs.

The doctor who allegedly administered IV drips that led to the deaths of eight people in the Mexican state south of Arizona has been charged with involuntary homicide.

Sonora’s attorney general says Dr. Jesús Maximiano Verduzco Soto turned himself in to authorities in Hermosillo after evading arrest for around six months.

The prosecutor’s office says Verduzco Soto administered an IV to at least one of the deceased patients at a private residence. The patient’s health quickly deteriorated and they died in April after experiencing organ failure. Authorities believe the deaths were caused by a bacterial infection. Both the doctor and the clinics he operated were licensed.

Mexico’s health secretary said in April that practices like this one, which has since closed, are often billed as helping patients with fatigue and hangover symptoms, but urged caution surrounding their safety and effectiveness.

More news from KJZZ's Hermosillo Bureau

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Fronteras Desk Hermosillo BureauMexicoLaw Enforcement
Nina Kravinsky
Nina Kravinsky is a senior field correspondent covering stories about Sonora and the border from the Hermosillo, Mexico, bureau of KJZZ’s Fronteras Desk.
See stories by Nina Kravinsky