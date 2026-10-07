National Park Service asks for public input on Grand Canyon North Rim recovery efforts
Last summer, the Grand Canyon’s North Rim suffered catastrophic damage from the Dragon Bravo Fire. Now, park officials are seeking public input on their long-term recovery plans for the area.
The National Park Service is setting up both virtual and in-person meetings with the public to discuss its North Rim recovery plan.
Officials say the proposal addresses visitor facilities, infrastructure and the North Rim's unique character. A draft is available to read on the park service website.
Current flood recovery efforts in the South Rim are a separate issue. The Grand Canyon’s North and South Rims remain open to the public; however, both have been severely affected from the fire and other recent natural disasters.
The first meeting is scheduled for next week and the public involvement period is open now through Nov. 6.
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