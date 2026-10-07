South Rim begins receiving 200,000 gallons of water amid restrictions from flood damage

Trucks began delivering about 200,000 gallons of water each day to the Grand Canyon’s South Rim. The deliveries come more than a month after the devastating floods that damaged the Transcanyon Waterline, which supplies water from the canyon to the rest of the park.

“That sounds like a lot, and I’m not going to say it’s not a lot,” said Ed Keable, the park’s superintendent. “But I’m also going to say, it’s not so much that we’re going to relax Stage 4 water restrictions.”

Local residents and businesses were placed on Stage 4 water restrictions two days after the floods. Since then, Keable says they have all done their part in conserving water.

He said that they have been able to conserve water by nearly 40 percent, but these deliveries are aimed at slowing down the decline of their water reserves.

“We started on Sunday with five trucks, each truck brings about 6 thousand gallons of water,” Keable said. “We’re ramping up the amount of trucks that are coming in to provide water to our water tank farms.”

He said they hope to start pumping water from Bright Angle Creek by Nov. 16.