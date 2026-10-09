Pima County hears public input on proposed data center rules. Final vote expected in December

Pima County has paused all data center development in unincorporated areas for the next four months as leaders are considering new rules and regulations for their development. Without that pause, officials say a data center could be built in industrially zoned parts of the county without a public hearing or approval from the Board of Supervisors.

County supervisors have directed their planning and development staff to create a separate zoning code and definition for data centers, along with a set of minimum requirements for noise, water and energy, among other things.

The planning staff say these proposed requirements could be strengthened by supervisors once a data center is up for a building permit.

Many local governments in Arizona have taken this approach amid the AI data center buildout.

Despite growing community opposition, due to state property rights laws, local leaders can be limited in their denials of data center projects if existing zoning codes do not dictate where and how a project will arrive within the community.

Chandler was the first city to amend its zoning code, primarily to address data center-related noise concerns, in 2022. Phoenix, Tucson and Maricopa County have adopted new data center zoning standards as well.

On Oct. 8, Pima County planning staff met with the public for two hours on a video conference, to hear their thoughts on the proposed data center zoning requirements.

Conditions they’re proposing

The proposed zoning code says that any data center larger than 25 acres would be confined to county land zoned as CI-2. According to Pima County’s digital zoning map, that relegates data centers to about 2.3% of the total land in the county.

1 of 2 — pima county proposed zoning code 20261009.png Under the proposed zoning code, any data center larger than 25-acres could only build in areas zoned as CI-2. These areas, which cover about 2% of total land in Pima County, are shown in dark blue. / Pima County Geospatial Data Portal 2 of 2 — ajo pima county proposed zoning code 20261009.png Under the proposed zoning code, any data center larger than 25-acres could only build in areas zoned as CI-2. These areas, which cover about 2% of total land in Pima County, are shown in dark blue. Pima County Geospatial Data Portal

Anita McNamara, a senior planner for the county, says prospective CI-2 properties must apply for a type 3 conditional use permit, one of the most restrictive building permits in the county. The permit requires two public hearings and approval from the Board of Supervisors.

Planning staff have proposed the permit to prohibit the use of open-loop data center cooling systems, which use lots of water. The developer would also need to provide evidence of adequate water and, preferably clean, energy supplies. There are no binding requirements for which energy source a developer uses.

Diesel backup generators would be allowed, but they must be newer and certified by the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality. Generator testing, the largest contributor to data center noise, would be limited to weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., except in emergencies.

The absolute noise limit staff has proposed is 75 decibels. A Yale Environmental Health and Safety handout says 75 decibels is about as loud as a small chamber orchestra playing in an auditorium.

“These are conditions that are quantifiable or can be quantifiable that would be subject to any approval if the board decides to approve a request,” Pima County’s chief zoning inspector Tom Drzazgowski said. “Each one of those is an item that we can act on if things are not being met.”

Many residents on Thursday evening’s call talked about noise concerns. Drzazgowski said he was surprised that more comments focused on noise, rather than water or energy.

He encouraged those commenting to share evidence-backed recommendations for increasing the proposed 100- to 200-foot setback from other properties and other noise-buffering strategies.

Drzazgowski says the county has received between 1,200 and 1,500 comments while developing the code, a majority of which express opposition only to data center development rather than concrete suggestions for strengthening the code.

He says the proposed rules and public comments supported by sound research will go to the Planning and Zoning Commission for a hearing on Oct. 28 and the Board of Supervisors in December, a month before the data center moratorium lifts.

Events leading up to the construction pause and proposed ordinance

County supervisors received a lot of public blowback for rezoning and approving a comprehensive plan for Project Blue, a widely contested $3.6 billion data center, at a public hearing last summer.

Beale Infrastructure, Project Blue’s developer, asked to be annexed by the city of Tucson, but city leaders denied that request last August due to community opposition.

Without an existing standard for data center development, Project Blue was initially approved absent any binding water, energy or community benefit requirements. The county and developer later reached this binding agreement with a 3-2 vote in December.

Now, another Pima County landowner hopes to develop 160 acres near the Town of Sahuarita into a data center known as Project Gravel.

Sahuarita residents on Thursday evening’s call were upset that the data center could be built only a few hundred feet away from nearby residences, because of the implications for noise and light pollution.

When asked if the county’s proposed code could apply to Project Gravel, county planning staff said that was yet to be determined. The project is currently exempt from the moratorium, because the application came prior to the pause.