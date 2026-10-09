Sheinbaum signs reform to bar dual citizens from running for president, governor in Mexico
Mexico’s president has signed a decree requiring all future candidates for the presidency to renounce any non-Mexico citizenship to run for office.
The reform approved by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum this week says dual citizens can no longer run for president or governor in Mexico.
Sheinbaum has said the measure defends Mexico against foreign interference.
The change starts with the 2028 election cycle and does not apply to elected officials already in office. The reform passed Mexico’s two chambers of Congress — both controlled by the ruling Morena party — and went into effect this week.
Respaldo plenamente la iniciativa de nuestra presidenta @Claudiashein para establecer la nacionalidad mexicana única como requisito para quienes aspiren a encabezar la Presidencia de la República, una gubernatura o la Jefatura de Gobierno de la Ciudad de México.— Alfonso Durazo (@AlfonsoDurazo) September 30, 2026
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Sonora Gov. Alfonso Durazo expressed his support for the measure on social media, saying the reform strengthens Mexico’s sovereignty. But critics say it limits the rights of Mexico’s many citizens who have dual nationalities, especially with the United States.
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