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Sheinbaum signs reform to bar dual citizens from running for president, governor in Mexico

KJZZ | By Nina Kravinsky
Published October 9, 2026 at 10:25 AM MST
Cuauhtémoc, Ciudad de México. 7 de octubre 2026. La presidenta constitucional de los Estados Unidos Mexicanos, la Doctora Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo en conferencia de prensa matutina en Palacio Nacional. La acompañan: Luisa María Alcalde, consejera jurídica del Ejecutivo Federal; Luz Elena González Escobar, secretaria de Energía; Emilia Esther Calleja Alor, Directora General Comisión Federal de Electricidad; Jorge Islas Samperio, subsecretario de plantación y transición energética; José Antonio Rojas Nieto, subsecretario de Electricidad; Juan José Vidal Amaro, subsecretario de Hidrocarburos; Juan Carlos Solís Ávila, director General de la Comisión Nacional de Energía; Cuitláhuac García Jiménez, Director General del CENAGAS y Miguel Ángel Elorza Vázquez, coordinador de Infodemia. Foto: Gabriel Monroy/Presidencia
Gabriel Monroy/Presidencia
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum signs a constitutional reform requiring candidates to renounce other nationalities.

Mexico’s president has signed a decree requiring all future candidates for the presidency to renounce any non-Mexico citizenship to run for office.

The reform approved by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum this week says dual citizens can no longer run for president or governor in Mexico.

Sheinbaum has said the measure defends Mexico against foreign interference.

The change starts with the 2028 election cycle and does not apply to elected officials already in office. The reform passed Mexico’s two chambers of Congress — both controlled by the ruling Morena party — and went into effect this week.

Sonora Gov. Alfonso Durazo expressed his support for the measure on social media, saying the reform strengthens Mexico’s sovereignty. But critics say it limits the rights of Mexico’s many citizens who have dual nationalities, especially with the United States.

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Fronteras Desk Hermosillo BureauMexico
Nina Kravinsky
Nina Kravinsky is a senior field correspondent covering stories about Sonora and the border from the Hermosillo, Mexico, bureau of KJZZ’s Fronteras Desk.
See stories by Nina Kravinsky