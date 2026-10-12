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AZ Sheriff’s Association calls out Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office over response to border protests

KJZZ | By Kathy Ritchie
Published October 12, 2026 at 9:52 AM MST
Border Patrol agents gather below the "Abuela," an old-growth cottonwood tree just across the border from Lochiel, Arizona, in La Noria, Mexico, on Oct. 7, 2026.
Alisa Reznick
/
KJZZ
Border Patrol agents gather below the "Abuela," an old-growth cottonwood tree just across the border from Lochiel, Arizona, in La Noria, Mexico, on Oct. 7, 2026.

The Arizona Sheriff’s Association issued an open letter calling out the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office over its response to the public safety concerns surrounding the border wall construction in that area.

In the letter, the president of the association wrote that the group is concerned about reports of assaults, threats, property damage and requests for law enforcement assistance that reportedly did not receive a response from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. The letter alleges that Sheriff David Hathaway has directed deputies not to respond to calls associated with the border-wall protests, except in cases involving violence.

The letter comes after border patrol agents raided a protest camp near a small town in Santa Cruz County.

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Tags
Fronteras Desk Law EnforcementSouthern ArizonaSouthwest BorderImmigrationPoliticsArizona politics
Kathy Ritchie
KJZZ senior field correspondent Kathy Ritchie has 20 years of experience reporting and writing stories for national and local media outlets — nearly a decade of it has been spent in public media.
See stories by Kathy Ritchie
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