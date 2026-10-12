AZ Sheriff’s Association calls out Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office over response to border protests
The Arizona Sheriff’s Association issued an open letter calling out the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office over its response to the public safety concerns surrounding the border wall construction in that area.
In the letter, the president of the association wrote that the group is concerned about reports of assaults, threats, property damage and requests for law enforcement assistance that reportedly did not receive a response from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. The letter alleges that Sheriff David Hathaway has directed deputies not to respond to calls associated with the border-wall protests, except in cases involving violence.
The letter comes after border patrol agents raided a protest camp near a small town in Santa Cruz County.
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The two tigers have been moved to the zoo in the Sonoran capital of Hermosillo.
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The city has joined a wave of municipalities here and across the country who are questioning the technology — and its constitutionality.
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