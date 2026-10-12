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Mexican officials seize over 1 ton of suspected cocaine south of Arizona border

KJZZ | By Nina Kravinsky
Published October 12, 2026 at 2:10 PM MST
Authorities in Sonora seized more than a ton of narcotics near the border south of Yuma.
Mesa Estatal de Seguridad del Estado de Sonora
/
Courtesy
Authorities in Sonora seized more than a ton of narcotics near the border south of Yuma.

Authorities in the Mexican state of Sonora say they confiscated more than a ton of narcotics from a vehicle near the Arizona border.

Officials said the more than 2,500 pounds of white powder appeared to be cocaine and was seized from a truck in San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora.

Two people were also arrested in the border municipality south of Yuma, after the inspection of a white Ford pickup truck allegedly containing a false bottom filled with narcotics.

Federal authorities are now investigating and awaiting a chemical assessment to confirm the chemical properties of the powder seized. The seizure and arrests took place at a Mexican military checkpoint along the highway about 35 miles south of the Arizona border.

More news from KJZZ's Hermosillo Bureau

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Fronteras Desk Hermosillo BureauMexicoSouthwest BorderLaw Enforcement
Nina Kravinsky
Nina Kravinsky is a senior field correspondent covering stories about Sonora and the border from the Hermosillo, Mexico, bureau of KJZZ’s Fronteras Desk.
See stories by Nina Kravinsky