Mexican officials seize over 1 ton of suspected cocaine south of Arizona border

Authorities in the Mexican state of Sonora say they confiscated more than a ton of narcotics from a vehicle near the Arizona border.

Officials said the more than 2,500 pounds of white powder appeared to be cocaine and was seized from a truck in San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora.

Two people were also arrested in the border municipality south of Yuma, after the inspection of a white Ford pickup truck allegedly containing a false bottom filled with narcotics.

Federal authorities are now investigating and awaiting a chemical assessment to confirm the chemical properties of the powder seized. The seizure and arrests took place at a Mexican military checkpoint along the highway about 35 miles south of the Arizona border.