Mexico to build 6 high-security prisons, including 1 in Sonora
Mexico’s security chief says Sonora, the state south of Arizona, is one of six Mexican states slated for the construction of a new prison.
Mexican Defense Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch told reporters Tuesday that Sonora will be one of the states to receive a new high-security federal prison, as Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s administration seeks to show a crackdown on organized crime in the country.
These centers will include high-security infrastructure, surveillance technology and inspection systems, Harfuch said. He says they will also include education and job training centers to prepare inmates for societal reintegration.
The six new prisons combined will include more than 18,000 new spaces for inmates. Sinaloa, the state south of Sonora, is also on the list for one of the new facilities. That state continues to struggle with violence as two factions of the Sinaloa cartel continue a two-year-long struggle for power.
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