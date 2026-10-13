Sonora ranks 3rd among Mexican states for firearms confiscated in 2025. Nearly 2,000 were seized
Data released by Mexico’s statistics agency shows Arizona’s southern neighbor, Sonora, had the third-most firearms seized of all Mexican states last year.
More than a thousand of the 1,849 firearms confiscated by authorities in the Mexican state of Sonora last year were long arms, meaning weapons like rifles, machine guns and shotguns.
That’s in a country where private firearm ownership is strictly regulated.
Mexico estimates that more than 70% of guns used in crimes are smuggled into the country from the United States.
Of Mexico’s 31 states, Sonora followed only Sinaloa and Baja California for the number of firearms seized. Overall, Mexico registered a slight decline in the total number of firearms confiscated between last year and the year prior.
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