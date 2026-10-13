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Sonora ranks 3rd among Mexican states for firearms confiscated in 2025. Nearly 2,000 were seized

KJZZ | By Nina Kravinsky
Published October 13, 2026 at 1:29 PM MST
Weapons seized during a military operation in Puerto Peñasco.
Secretario de Seguridad y Protección Ciudadana del Gobierno de México
Weapons seized during a military operation in Puerto Peñasco.

Data released by Mexico’s statistics agency shows Arizona’s southern neighbor, Sonora, had the third-most firearms seized of all Mexican states last year.

More than a thousand of the 1,849 firearms confiscated by authorities in the Mexican state of Sonora last year were long arms, meaning weapons like rifles, machine guns and shotguns.

That’s in a country where private firearm ownership is strictly regulated.

Mexico estimates that more than 70% of guns used in crimes are smuggled into the country from the United States.

Of Mexico’s 31 states, Sonora followed only Sinaloa and Baja California for the number of firearms seized. Overall, Mexico registered a slight decline in the total number of firearms confiscated between last year and the year prior.

More Mexico news

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Fronteras Desk Hermosillo BureauMexico
Nina Kravinsky
Nina Kravinsky is a senior field correspondent covering stories about Sonora and the border from the Hermosillo, Mexico, bureau of KJZZ’s Fronteras Desk.
See stories by Nina Kravinsky