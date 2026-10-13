Tucson man duct taped to his seat during flight has been indicted
A Tucson man faces decades in prison after having been indicted for interfering with and assaulting members of a flight crew.
Images of Layne Lundeen having been duct taped into his seat went viral last month.
Federal prosecutors say Lundeen also used racial slurs and assaulted a passenger on a flight from Dallas to New Jersey, which forced an emergency landing in Maryland.
According to the indictment, on Sept. 3, 2026, Lundeen assaulted an airline passenger aboard a flight flying from Dallas to Newark, New Jersey, resulting in the unscheduled landing in Baltimore. Lundeen also allegedly interfered with flight crew members or flight attendants attempting to perform their duties by intimidating the staff.
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