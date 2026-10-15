Last tree-sitter arrested in Lochiel anti-border wall encampment has been released

The last protester arrested at an anti-border wall encampment in Lochiel was released from federal custody Tuesday night. For more than a week, demonstrators were locked into a standoff with dozens of Border Patrol agents in the tiny town east of Nogales.

The standoff began Oct. 5, when Border Patrol agents swarmed a protest camp situated in and around a cottonwood tree slated for removal to make way for two steel border walls — the last of a border-hugging grove on the U.S. side that was estimated to be as much as 250 years old.

Contractors felled that tree on Oct. 5 and made multiple arrests. More than a dozen people were arrested throughout the week as the protest continued.

The last protester, who uses she/her pronouns, was arrested Friday after occupying another old-growth cottonwood tree just across the border in La Noria, Mexico. She was held at a detention facility in Florence, Arizona, until her initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

Kate Scott was one of several protesters waiting to greet the tree-sitter upon her release Tuesday evening.

“Someone that’s so committed to being in the tree in a very dangerous position, because the platform had been cut,” Scott said.

Footage from the encampment shows Mexican firefighters standing in the metal basket of an aerial crane and cutting down the wooden platform where the tree-sitter had been stationed.

Court documents allege she climbed higher into the tree and was positioned on a branch before descending voluntarily Friday evening. The court filings list Thomas L. Landes as the tree-sitter though the Tucson Sentinel reports, her supporters say that’s neither the name nor pronouns she uses.

She faces a Class A misdemeanor charge of violating a closure order. Organizers say that’s the same charge many others received throughout the week and all told, a total of 36 charges were filed against them.

Their encampment, which began in late July around a cottonwood on the U.S. side, came to a close Monday after more than 70 days. The two steel bollard walls now snake their way through the entire town of Lochiel.

Customs and Border Protection has not responded to questions about the arrests, charges or whether agents had a warrant to enter the stretch of private property where the protesters were camping.