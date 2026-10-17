In new lawsuit, legal aid groups allege Trump is fast-tracking deportations for immigrant kids

A new lawsuit filed by an Arizona legal-aid group alleges the Trump administration is fast-tracking deportations for immigrant children alone in the U.S.

In July, the Trump administration ended its contract with legal-aid groups part of a federally-funded program to ensure unaccompanied children have access to legal counsel. The program was enacted almost two decades ago by Congress in the wake and underpinned by federal anti-trafficking laws.

More than 20,000 children could now face court alone, unless their lawyers stay on pro-bono.

In the lawsuit, Arizona’s Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project and other plaintiffs say the government is sending children into speedy asylum proceedings — sometimes within 24 hours — leaving no time to prepare, even with attorneys. They also say requests from attorneys to reschedule proceedings in order to gather more evidence are being routinely denied.

Another policy, they say, pushes immigration judges to close cases for children in custody by January. The process normally takes years.

In legal filings, the group says the U.S. immigration system is built for adults, "with one caveat."

"When a child under the age of 18 presents at the United States border without a parent or legal guardian and without lawful immigration status, a cluster of federal laws ensure the child — deemed an unaccompanied child, 6 U.S.C. § 279(g)(2) — is treated differently than an adult," the complaint reads.

The groups argue the new practices violate due process and the Administrative Procedures Act. They're asking the judge to intervene.