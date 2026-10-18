Tucson will close Congress Street to vehicles on Halloween, testing a pedestrian-only zone

The city of Tucson will close Congress Street to vehicles on Halloween, allowing only pedestrians.

The closure is a pilot, which will help officials determine if they can permanently make the iconic downtown thoroughfare pedestrian-only.

Starting at 5 p.m. on Oct. 31, a quarter-mile of the street from Toole Avenue to just east of Scott Avenue will be closed to traffic, permitting only pedestrians and streetcar access, before reopening the following morning at 3 a.m.

Jenn Toothaker, the deputy director of Tucson’s Department of Transportation and Mobility, said this will help determine whether a permanent closure is viable.

“We'll really be looking at this as something to learn from,” Toothaker said. “You know how what does having that many people around and closure of that length, what does that look like? How do we operate? How does it feel?”

Toothaker said downtown activity around the Sun Link Streetcar, which opened in 2014, has “blossomed,” making it a catalyst for this pilot program.

“Our downtown area up through Fourth Avenue Historic District and Merchants District, and then into our U of A main gate and up to University Medical Center, so there are these very distinct destinations that this four-mile loop of streetcar operates,” Toothaker said.

Toothaker said ride-share drop-off zones will be set up outside of the closed area, and emergency vehicles will still be able to access the road.

“We'll be looking to try to assess is: What is the pedestrian experience like through the closure?” Toothaker said. “What is the merchant's experience like? And I think we'll be getting that feedback.”

Toothaker says up to 40,000 pedestrians are expected downtown on Halloween night.