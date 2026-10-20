Arizona man accused of killing dentist in Sonora fatally shot by Mexican authorities
An Arizona man wanted for the alleged murder of a dentist in Mexico was killed in a shootout with Mexican authorities over the weekend.
Sonora’s Attorney General’s Office says the 30-year-old U.S. citizen, who was originally from Prescott, was being investigated for the homicide of a dentist in Nogales, Sonora. They identify the man by his first name, Ernesto, in accordance with Mexican law protecting criminal suspects’ anonymity.
Authorities say he arrived at the dentist’s office in the border city in an agitated state on Thursday. When the dentist was unable to treat him immediately, the Arizona man allegedly waited for the dentist outside and proceeded to shoot him multiple times.
Sonora’s prosecutor’s office says the suspect was found in the Mexican border town of Agua Prieta on Saturday, where he fired at authorities, who responded with force, killing the suspect. Authorities say the Arizona man had a criminal record and they are investigating prior work done by the dentist as a possible motive.
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