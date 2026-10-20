Arizona officials urge caution as New Mexico reports 2 new cases of New World screwworm
The Arizona Department of Agriculture says more cases of the New World screwworm, known as cochliomyia hominivorax, have been identified in southwestern New Mexico — roughly 10 miles east of Arizona.
The potentially-deadly, flesh-eating parasite burrows into the flesh of cows, horses and other warm-blooded animals. Officials say two screwworm cases — in a horse and a cow — were found in Grant County, New Mexico. The county is right along the state’s border with Arizona. The officials say those new cases expand one zone of infestation and establish another.
Cases have been found in New Mexico, Texas and the Mexican state of Sonora.
Though none have been identified in Arizona so far, officials have urged hunters and farmers to be on the lookout.
The Arizona Department of Agriculture is also asking people report suspicious wounds on livestock, household pets and wildlife.
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Arizona’s new cases were in a domestic horse and ram near the town of Duncan in Greenlee County. The animals have no history of travel, AZDA said.
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Arizona is home to six fish hatcheries. Three are now closed after heavy rainfall triggered severe flooding this last weekend.
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A Valley-based animal shelter is having Spanish-speaking community health workers go into neighborhoods to answer questions people have about their pets and direct them to services they may need.
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State agriculture officials say the case was detected less than a week and around 45 miles from the first Arizona case in a dog in the same county.