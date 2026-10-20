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Arizona officials urge caution as New Mexico reports 2 new cases of New World screwworm

KJZZ | By Alisa Reznick
Published October 20, 2026 at 8:57 AM MST
white background with a diagram of the life cycle of the New World screwworm, known as cochliomyia hominivorax
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
/
Courtesy
A diagram of the life cycle of the New World screwworm, known as cochliomyia hominivorax.

The Arizona Department of Agriculture says more cases of the New World screwworm, known as cochliomyia hominivorax, have been identified in southwestern New Mexico — roughly 10 miles east of Arizona.

The potentially-deadly, flesh-eating parasite burrows into the flesh of cows, horses and other warm-blooded animals. Officials say two screwworm cases — in a horse and a cow — were found in Grant County, New Mexico. The county is right along the state’s border with Arizona. The officials say those new cases expand one zone of infestation and establish another.

Cases have been found in New Mexico, Texas and the Mexican state of Sonora.

Though none have been identified in Arizona so far, officials have urged hunters and farmers to be on the lookout.

The Arizona Department of Agriculture is also asking people report suspicious wounds on livestock, household pets and wildlife.

More Arizona animal news

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Fronteras Desk BusinessScienceAnimalsHealth + Medicine
Alisa Reznick
Alisa Reznick is a senior field correspondent covering stories across southern Arizona and the borderlands for the Tucson bureau of KJZZ's Fronteras Desk.
See stories by Alisa Reznick