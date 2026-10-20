Mexico calls on U.S. for human rights protections after another death in ICE detention

Mexico is once again expressing concern for the safety of its citizens in the United States after a recent death in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing center.

Mexico’s foreign ministry said in a statement the man who died after being held at the facility in Laredo, Texas, on Saturday is the 18th Mexican national to die in immigration custody or enforcement operations since the start of the second Trump administration.

“The situation demands an effective response from U.S. authorities to guarantee the life, safety and human rights of migrants,” the ministry said.

ICE says 56-year-old Emiliano Andrade was found unresponsive at the Rio Grande Processing Center and his cause of death remains unknown pending an autopsy.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also called for human rights protections for her citizens living in the United States at her daily press conference Monday.

“They are always going to have an ally in Mexico,” Sheinbaum said of Mexican migrants in the United States.

Sheinbaum said Mexico has been in touch with Andrade’s family, who says he may not have been receiving sufficient medical care while detained. ICE said in a statement Andrade had a medical history that included diabetes, hypertension and anxiety, and that he received proper medical care while detained.

The agency says Andrade was a lawful permanent resident of the United States and was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in June while crossing the border. ICE claims Andrade failed to disclose a 2004 arrest during immigration proceedings, leading to fraudulent legal status in the United States.

Mexico has for months complained about the treatment of Mexican citizens in ICE detention centers, as the number of deaths in ICE custody grows. That includes the deaths of two Mexican nationals in Arizona since the start of President Donald Trump’s second term.

Mexico’s foreign ministry says it filed a complaint with the Webb County district attorney requesting a thorough investigation into Andrade’s death. That follows several other similar complaints Mexico says it has filed with prosecutors’ offices in other parts of the United States where Mexican nationals have died in ICE custody.