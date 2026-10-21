Tusayan business recovery center to help after Grand Canyon floods
The federal Small Business Administration has opened a temporary center in Tusayan to help streamline economic recovery efforts following destructive flash floods at the Grand Canyon earlier this year.
Small businesses and private nonprofits experiencing economic loss due to the floods can apply for low interest federal disaster loans.
SBA representatives will be at Tusayan Town Hall through the end of October to help with the application process.
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Flooded areas in Phantom Ranch during the Grand Canyon flash flood on Aug. 29, 2026.
National Park Service / Handout
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The Bright Angel Campground sign remains standing after the Grand Canyon flash flood on Aug. 29, 2026. Multiple footbridges were washed away.
National Park Service / Handout
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The debris at 4:14 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2026, near a footbridge that was destroyed after a flash flood earlier than afternoon in the Grand Canyon.
National Park Service / Handout
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The Colorado River and Phantom Ranch wastewater treatment plant from the Silver Bridge during the Grand Canyon flash flood on Aug. 29, 2026.
National Park Service / Handout
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Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue Unit (BORSTAR) and Arizona Department of Public Safety personnel assistwith K9 search operations after a flash flood in the Grand Canyon on Aug. 29, 2026.
Arizona Department of Public Safety / Handout
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Fallen trees after the Bright Angel Canyon flash flood in the Grand Canyon on Aug. 29, 2026.
K.Hensel / National Park Service
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Photo taken August 30, 2026, during an aerial reconnaissance flight over Bright Angel Canyon, showing a section of the North Kaibab Trail that was completely washed out by the August 29 flash flood.
K. Brown/National Park Service / Handout
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A significant flash flood occurred in Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area on Aug. 29, 2026.
National Park Service / Handout
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A significant flash flood occurred in Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area on Aug. 29, 2026.
National Park Service / Handout
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A significant flash flood occurred in Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area in the Grand Canyon in Arizona on Aug. 29, 2026.
National Park Service / Handout
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A significant flash flood occurred in Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area in the Grand Canyon in Arizona on Aug. 29, 2026.
National Park Service / Handout
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A significant flash flood occurred in Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area in the Grand Canyon in Arizona on Aug. 29, 2026.
National Park Service / Handout
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Flash flooding in the Grand Canyon National Park on Aug. 29 caused significant damage to the Phantom Ranch area
National Parks Service / Handout
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A storm system moves across the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park on August 29, 2026. The storm produced heavy rainfall that contributed to significant flash flooding in Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area.
J. Baird/National Park Service / Handout
More Grand Canyon news
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Rangers are reminding visitors that water, made available through the summer at three different rest areas, will be turned off for the rest of the year. Hikers should pack their own water and prepare for unexpected delays and trail closures from ongoing repairs.
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Big rains in northern Arizona sent water surging through the Colorado River after an unusually dry summer.
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Arizona Sens. Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego joined a letter Monday questioning an EPA rule change they say will increase air pollution in national parks like the Grand Canyon.
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The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering loans to small businesses affected by the recent floods in the Grand Canyon.
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A House bill to speed repairs at the Grand Canyon’s North Rim after the huge Dragon Bravo Fire in July 2025 is inching forward. But businesses dependent on tourism are getting impatient.