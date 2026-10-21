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Tusayan business recovery center to help after Grand Canyon floods

KJZZ | By Jill Ryan
Published October 21, 2026 at 12:53 PM MST
Sign stands above ground covered in mud and debris
National Park Service
/
Handout
The Bright Angel Campground sign remains standing after the Grand Canyon flash flood on Aug. 29, 2026. Multiple footbridges were washed away.

The federal Small Business Administration has opened a temporary center in Tusayan to help streamline economic recovery efforts following destructive flash floods at the Grand Canyon earlier this year.

Small businesses and private nonprofits experiencing economic loss due to the floods can apply for low interest federal disaster loans.

SBA representatives will be at Tusayan Town Hall through the end of October to help with the application process.

Flooded areas in Phantom Ranch during the Grand Canyon flash flood on Aug. 29, 2026.
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Flooded areas in Phantom Ranch during the Grand Canyon flash flood on Aug. 29, 2026.
National Park Service / Handout
Sign stands above ground covered in mud and debris
2 of 14  — grand-canyon-flood-damage-3-nps-20260902.jpg
The Bright Angel Campground sign remains standing after the Grand Canyon flash flood on Aug. 29, 2026. Multiple footbridges were washed away.
National Park Service / Handout
Two people in high visibility vests stand in campground covered in mud and debris
3 of 14  — grand-canyon-flood-damage-2-nps-20260902.jpg
The debris at 4:14 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2026, near a footbridge that was destroyed after a flash flood earlier than afternoon in the Grand Canyon.
National Park Service / Handout
The Colorado River and Phantom Ranch wastewater treatment plant from the Silver Bridge during the Grand Canyon flash flood on Aug. 29, 2026.
4 of 14  — grand-canyon-flood-damage-5-nps-20260902.jpg
The Colorado River and Phantom Ranch wastewater treatment plant from the Silver Bridge during the Grand Canyon flash flood on Aug. 29, 2026.
National Park Service / Handout
People in rescue gear along with dog sit in helicopter
5 of 14  — grand-canyon-flood-search-dps-20260902.jpg
Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue Unit (BORSTAR) and Arizona Department of Public Safety personnel assistwith K9 search operations after a flash flood in the Grand Canyon on Aug. 29, 2026.
Arizona Department of Public Safety / Handout
Deer grazes on fallen trees near rocks in campground
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Fallen trees after the Bright Angel Canyon flash flood in the Grand Canyon on Aug. 29, 2026.
K.Hensel / National Park Service
Muddy trail between canyon
7 of 14  — grand-canyon-flash-flood-nps-20260901.jpg
Photo taken August 30, 2026, during an aerial reconnaissance flight over Bright Angel Canyon, showing a section of the North Kaibab Trail that was completely washed out by the August 29 flash flood.
K. Brown/National Park Service / Handout
Muddy water washes over rocks in canyon
8 of 14  — grand-canyon-flooding-1-20260831.jpg
A significant flash flood occurred in Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area on Aug. 29, 2026.
National Park Service / Handout
Piece of metal washed away in canyon
9 of 14  — grand-canyon-flooding-2-20260831.jpg
A significant flash flood occurred in Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area on Aug. 29, 2026.
National Park Service / Handout
Branches, mud and a piece of metal are washed down the canyon
10 of 14  — grand-canyon-flooding-5-20260831.jpg
A significant flash flood occurred in Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area in the Grand Canyon in Arizona on Aug. 29, 2026.
National Park Service / Handout
Muddy water washes over rocks
11 of 14  — grand-canyon-flooding-4-20260831.jpg
A significant flash flood occurred in Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area in the Grand Canyon in Arizona on Aug. 29, 2026.
National Park Service / Handout
Flooding in a canyon
12 of 14  — grand-canyon-flooding-3-20260831.jpg
A significant flash flood occurred in Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area in the Grand Canyon in Arizona on Aug. 29, 2026.
National Park Service / Handout
Flash flooding in the Grand Canyon National Park on Aug. 29 caused significant damage to the Phantom Ranch area
13 of 14  — Phantom-Ranch-area-8-29-26.jpg
Flash flooding in the Grand Canyon National Park on Aug. 29 caused significant damage to the Phantom Ranch area
National Parks Service / Handout
A storm system moves across the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park on August 29, 2026. The storm produced heavy rainfall that contributed to significant flash flooding in Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area.
14 of 14  — grand-canyon-flash-flood-august-2026.jpg
A storm system moves across the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park on August 29, 2026. The storm produced heavy rainfall that contributed to significant flash flooding in Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area.
J. Baird/National Park Service / Handout

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Tags
Fronteras Desk BusinessNorthern ArizonaGrand CanyonRetail + Consumer
Jill Ryan
Jill Ryan joined KJZZ in 2020 as a morning reporter, and she is currently a field correspondent and Morning Edition producer.
See stories by Jill Ryan