CBP says officers carried out more fentanyl seizures of smaller quantities in Arizona this year

Customs and Border Protection officers say roughly a third of all fentanyl seizures along the U.S.-Mexico border happened in Arizona.

Local CBP officers spoke to reporters in Tucson about drug interdiction efforts for fiscal year 2026 — which ended Sept. 30.

Roque Caza, director of the CBP’s Tucson Field Office, said customs officers seized over 15,000 pounds of fentanyl, meth and cocaine at Arizona’s ports of entry, accounting for 30% of all fentanyl seizures borderwide.

“The caveat to that is, there has been an overall reduction in weight of fentanyl that was seized at the Arizona ports from fiscal year '25 to fiscal year '26,” he said.

Instead, Caza said, CBP officers intercepted smaller portions of fentanyl more often. Earlier this year, a government watchdog report showed Homeland Security Investigations — the ICE wing normally in charge of investigating drug trafficking and other major crimes — spent much less time doing that and more time on immigration enforcement in 2025.

This month, CBP was awarded a $63 million contract to build a large, permanent checkpoint along the I-19 interstate between Tucson and Nogales. The site is expected to take over roughly 17 acres of land in Santa Cruz County and is moving forward without an environmental review process or public input.

In response to questions about why the new checkpoint was needed despite other checkpoints along the stretch that residents report are often closed, U.S. Border Patrol’s Stephen Christinzio said the agency was using a “layered approach.”

“A layered enforcement ability,” said Christinzio, who serves as acting deputy chief patrol agent of the Tucson Sector. “It needs to be revamped, it needs to be modernized … we need the space to operate.”

Christinzio said other checkpoints along the highway were used on a “pulse and surge” basis, depending on agency needs. He said a community meeting about the checkpoint is planned for November, though the contract has already been awarded.

Just east of Nogales, CBP is building a double steel border wall along roughly 27 miles of land in the San Rafael Valley, including in Lochiel — where protesters had staged a tree-sit to try and prevent the last tree of a centuries-old cottonwood grove from being bulldozed for wall construction.

CBP personnel would not answer questions about the status of construction along the stretch, saying it was the responsibility of the “border wall team.”