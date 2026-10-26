Flooding continues in Four Corners region after days of rain, evacuations and water rescues

Flooding continues in the Four Corners region after days of rain, evacuations and water rescues.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch yesterday for much of the Four Corners region — and at least one tornado touched down in New Mexico. The area has experienced unusually heavy rain since Oct. 21 ,which has led to overflowing rivers, flooded homes and water rescues.

In one area of the Navajo Nation, wastewater facilities and water holding ponds were damaged, causing sewage releases into the San Juan River.

Officials say they're not aware of any deaths but many residents remain evacuated and without power. Forecasters said the El Niño was likely to blame for this latest storm's unusually heavy rainfall.