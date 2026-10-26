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Flooding continues in Four Corners region after days of rain, evacuations and water rescues

KJZZ | By Kathy Ritchie
Published October 26, 2026 at 2:35 PM MST
View from inside a vehicle shows extensive flooding around homes in a remote area.
Navajo Police Department
/
Courtesy
Flooding is seen in Dennehotso, Arizona on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026.

Flooding continues in the Four Corners region after days of rain, evacuations and water rescues.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch yesterday for much of the Four Corners region — and at least one tornado touched down in New Mexico. The area has experienced unusually heavy rain since Oct. 21 ,which has led to overflowing rivers, flooded homes and water rescues.

In one area of the Navajo Nation, wastewater facilities and water holding ponds were damaged, causing sewage releases into the San Juan River.

Officials say they're not aware of any deaths but many residents remain evacuated and without power. Forecasters said the El Niño was likely to blame for this latest storm's unusually heavy rainfall.

More Arizona weather news

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Fronteras Desk Northern ArizonaWeather
Kathy Ritchie
KJZZ senior field correspondent Kathy Ritchie has 20 years of experience reporting and writing stories for national and local media outlets — nearly a decade of it has been spent in public media.
See stories by Kathy Ritchie