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Yuma police make arrest in multimillion dollar fraud investigation

KJZZ | By Matthew Casey
Published October 26, 2026 at 2:49 PM MST
Stacks of $100 bills.
Getty Images
/
Alan Schein
Stacks of $100 bills.

Police in Yuma say they’ve made an arrest in a monthslong multimillion dollar fraud investigation.

Detectives found that a former employee at an unidentified local business spent about $2.8 million dollars on mechanical parts without owner approval.

Yuma police accuse 40-year old Alfredo Bedolla of then selling the merchandise at a discount on sites like eBay.

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Fronteras Desk Southern ArizonaCriminal justiceLaw Enforcement
Matthew Casey
Matthew Casey has won Public Media Journalists Association and Edward R. Murrow awards since he joined KJZZ as a senior field correspondent in 2015.
See stories by Matthew Casey