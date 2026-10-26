Yuma police make arrest in multimillion dollar fraud investigation
Police in Yuma say they’ve made an arrest in a monthslong multimillion dollar fraud investigation.
Detectives found that a former employee at an unidentified local business spent about $2.8 million dollars on mechanical parts without owner approval.
Yuma police accuse 40-year old Alfredo Bedolla of then selling the merchandise at a discount on sites like eBay.
More criminal justice news
-
The city has joined a wave of municipalities here and across the country who are questioning the technology — and its constitutionality.
-
Phoenix is seeking to re-up its designation from the Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program. The process is billed as a comprehensive independent review of a department’s policies, procedures, operations, and training to see if they hold up to professional standards.
-
Partisan voter guides from all sides of the political spectrum are airing long lists of judges allegedly unfit to keep on the court.
-
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has agreed to hold off on having a monitor take complete control of Arizona's prison healthcare system.
-
Maricopa County is appealing a judge’s decision to keep the Sheriff’s Office under federal court oversight, citing cost and claiming racial profiling behavior by the department has been fixed.