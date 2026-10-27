KJZZ is a service of Rio Salado College,
and Maricopa Community Colleges

Copyright © 2026 KJZZ/Rio Salado College/MCCCD
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former Mexican state attorney general will face trial on unusual treason charge

KJZZ | By Associated Press,
Nina Kravinsky
Published October 27, 2026 at 12:59 PM MST
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum arrives at the National Palace to give her daily morning press conference in Mexico City, April 30, 2026.
Fernando Llano
/
AP
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum arrives at the National Palace to give her daily morning press conference in Mexico City, April 30, 2026.

A federal judge in Mexico ruled Sunday that a former state attorney general will face trial after being accused of treason.

Former Chihuahua prosecutor César Jáuregui was accused of illegally launching a joint operation with the CIA to dismantle a drug lab in northern Mexico without telling the federal government. The operation drew attention after two CIA agents and two state officials died in a car accident on their way back.

Defense attorney Luis Villegas confirmed that Jáuregui was ordered to face trial.

Jáuregui was arrested on Oct. 17 and accused of illegal exercise of public office; a judge recently ruled he would go to trial on those charges. Federal officials later added the treason charge. Mexico has not successfully brought to trial a charge of treason in decades despite a recent attempt.

The CIA agents’ presence raised questions about the Trump administration’s actions on Mexican soil, and outraged President Claudia Sheinbaum, who has made a strong defense of national sovereignty a centerpiece of her administration.

More Mexico news

Tags
Fronteras Desk Hermosillo BureauMexico
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent not-for-profit news organization.
Nina Kravinsky
Nina Kravinsky is a senior field correspondent covering stories about Sonora and the border from the Hermosillo, Mexico, bureau of KJZZ’s Fronteras Desk.
See stories by Nina Kravinsky