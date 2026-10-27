Several Grand Canyon hiking trails reopen following August's deadly flash floods

The National Park Service reopened some trails in the inner Grand Canyon to hikers Monday following August’s deadly flash floods. But visitors will need to pack their own water for the rest of the year, and prepare for changing conditions.

Portions of the Bright Angel, South Kaibab, Plateau Point and Tonto trails have all reopened.

The North Kaibab Trail, the Black Bridge and Silver Bridge which span the Colorado River, and the entirety of Phantom Ranch remain closed from extensive damage. Visitors who enter these areas will be cited.

The Park Service is reminding hikers that water, made available during the summer at three different rest areas, is now turned off through the winter.

Hikers must bring their own water and filtration, and prepare for delays or unexpected trail closures due to ongoing repairs.