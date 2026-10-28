Arizona reports 1st New World screwworm case in an infected dog in Cochise County

The state of Arizona reported its first confirmed case of New World screwworm Wednesday.

The deadly, flesh-eating parasite was discovered in a dog on a ranch in Cochise County. It’s the first case in Arizona since the pest was officially eradicated from the United States in the 1960s.

“We’ve not had any cases in Arizona until today’s confirmed case. But it’s something we’ve been working on for over a year to prepare for,” Arizona Department of Agriculture Director Paul Brierley said.

The parasite has been moving up through Mexico and first arrived in Texas this summer.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention / Courtesy A diagram of the life cycle of the New World screwworm, known as cochliomyia hominivorax.

The infected Arizona dog has no known history of movement to other states or counties. The screwworm has been spreading in New Mexico and the Mexican state of Sonora, to the south of Arizona.

“There’s other livestock on the ranch, which we will be evaluating and will be responding swiftly here with movement restrictions and the establishment of an infested zone,” State Veterinarian Ryan Wolker said.

Wolker says approximately a million sterile New World screwworm flies have been released in the Cochise County area following the recent detection. Releasing sterile flies into the environment is the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s preferred method for preventing and responding to the parasite. The sterile, male screwworm flies mate with female screwworm flies to dwindle the population.

Nina Kravinsky / KJZZ A steer looks on at the border wall with Mexico while in the livestock chute to enter the United States.

The border reopened to live cattle imports from Mexico, starting with the Cochise County border town of Douglas, in August. The border had been closed to live cattle for more than a year to protect against the spread of New World screwworm.

New World screwworm flies lay their eggs in the wounds of warm-blooded animals. When those eggs hatch, the maggots burrow into live animal tissue.

“It’s not a disease,” Brierley said. “It’s a pest that can be identified and treated, so it’s different than a disease.”

State officials said Wednesday that the infected dog in Cochise County is receiving treatment and expected to survive. Officials say New World screwworm does not present a risk to the existing food supply, since the parasite only infects living animal tissue.

What's at risk

Nina Kravinsky / KJZZ A pamphlet to educate ranchers on the New World screwworm parasite sits at the checkout counter of a ranching supply cooperative in Hermosillo, Sonora.

If left untreated, the parasite can be deadly. Screwworm flies lay their eggs in the open wounds of warm-blooded animals, and their maggots then feed on the hosts’ flesh. The New World screwworm only infects living animals, so meat — and the existing food supply — isn’t at risk.

Sterile fly program

The United States formally eradicated New World screwworm in the 1960s by releasing sterile male flies into the environment. Those sterile flies mate with normal screwworm flies to dwindle the population — and it remains what most experts consider the most effective tool against the parasite.

But in decades since, the sterile fly program ramped down. Until this summer, a USDA facility in Panama was the only one producing sterile flies. That facility produces approximately 100 million sterile flies per week, which are then dispersed through Mexico and into the United States. Experts warn many more flies will be needed to fully eradicate the parasite and re-confine it to its previous boundary to the south of Panama.

The United States and Mexico are now rushing to produce more flies. A production facility is under construction in south Texas but is not set to start producing flies until late next year. USDA projects that facility will be able to produce 300 million sterile flies each week.

In July, Mexico and the United States together inaugurated a production plant in southern Mexico that USDA says will produce an additional 60 million to 100 million sterile flies per week.

USDA protocols for cattle

Nina Kravinsky/KJZZ Cattle graze near the Río Sonora in the Mexican state of Sonora.

Mexico and the United States have also beefed up inspection protocols for the cattle that are set to start crossing on Monday. USDA said those protocols include “enhanced surveillance, rapid diagnostic capacity, pre-treatment processes weeks in advance, layered inspections before and at the port, sophisticated communication and coordinated response protocols designed to protect American agriculture.”