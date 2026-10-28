Mexico’s elections agency to be audited after corruption allegations
Mexico’s federal elections agency is undergoing an overhaul of its operations after allegations of misconduct by its leader.
The former head of Mexico’s National Elections Institute, Guadalupe Taddei, resigned after media reports allege she misused funds and awarded contracts to a businessman with whom she reportedly had a close personal relationship.
Her resignation comes ahead of next year’s midterm elections in Mexico. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said an upcoming audit of the elections agency will include an examination of its contracts and provide transparency.
“There can’t be a shadow of conflict of interest, of corruption,” Sheinbaum said.
Taddei was formerly the head of the state elections agency in Sonora, south of Arizona. Sonora’s attorney general says there are no complaints or investigations into Taddei at the state level.
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