University of Arizona gets $1 million to grow the critical minerals workforce
The University of Arizona has been awarded $1 million from the U.S. Department of Energy to help grow the critical minerals workforce.
The UA is one of 16 recipients selected for the Providing Opportunities for Specialized Education in Critical Technologies initiative, or PROSPECT, which aims to expand educational opportunities for students pursuing mining degrees.
Assistant Secretary of Energy Audrey Robertson made the announcement during a visit to the Freeport-McMoran Sierrita Mine in Green Valley on Monday.
Read the full story on AZPM.org →
More mining news
-
Sitting Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren was an Arizona delegate to the 2024 Democratic National Convention. But when it comes to coal, he closely aligns with President Donald Trump, who is reversing his Democratic predecessors’ efforts to phase out use of the fossil fuel.
-
This Saturday marks the decade anniversary of the annual White Mesa spiritual walk in Utah. But on the African island nation of Madagascar, this freedom to peacefully assemble against Energy Fuels isn’t guaranteed.
-
The first U.S. copper mining operation in almost two decades was officially launched on Oct. 6 in a celebration that included Florence Copper executives, town officials, community members and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin.
-
While the Navajo Nation heavily relies upon coal revenue, activists argue the trade-offs aren’t worth it — namely risks to groundwater and even the uprooting of some long-time Navajo families and burials.
-
Back in March, the U.S. Forest Service transferred ownership of more than 2,400 acres to Resolution Copper — following a 2-1 ruling by a panel of 9th Circuit judges that legally cleared the way for the land exchange to be finalized.