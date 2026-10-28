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University of Arizona gets $1 million to grow the critical minerals workforce

KJZZ
Published October 28, 2026 at 7:04 AM MST
University of Arizona campus
Mariana Dale/KJZZ
University of Arizona's campus in 2018.

The University of Arizona has been awarded $1 million from the U.S. Department of Energy to help grow the critical minerals workforce.

The UA is one of 16 recipients selected for the Providing Opportunities for Specialized Education in Critical Technologies initiative, or PROSPECT, which aims to expand educational opportunities for students pursuing mining degrees.

Assistant Secretary of Energy Audrey Robertson made the announcement during a visit to the Freeport-McMoran Sierrita Mine in Green Valley on Monday.

Read the full story on AZPM.org →

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Fronteras Desk MiningSouthern ArizonaEducationHigher education