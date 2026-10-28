Sedona West Fork trail closed for debris cleanup from flooding

The popular West Fork Trail No. 108 between Flagstaff and Sedona will be closed for the foreseeable future due to hazardous conditions from recent flooding.

According to the Coconino National Forest Service , the purpose of the order is to protect public health and safety following recent heavy rains.

The canyon of West Fork received a large amount of rain earlier this week, and flooding moved large boulders and forest debris across the trail. The Forest Service says trail work, possible rerouting, debris removal and a consultation process with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service will need to be completed before the trail is reopened.

According to the order , the closed area consists of all National Forest System Lands within the West Fork of Oak Creek drainage — the intersection of the West Fork of Oak Creek drainage and Forest Road 231, easterly to the intersection of the Red Rock Secret Mountain Wilderness boundary.

The entirety of the West Fork Trail #108 is within the Red Rock Secret Mountain Wilderness.

The extension will be in effect through Feb. 27, unless rescinded. Meanwhile, forecasters are predicting more rain for the Sedona area this weekend.

“A violation of the above prohibition is punishable as a Class B misdemeanor by a fine of not more than $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for organizations, or by imprisonment for not more than six months, or both,” the order said.