New lawsuit alleges ICE is hiding thousands of people in its custody

Arizona’s Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project is among several legal aid groups suing the Trump administration over a new policy they say hides people in ICE custody.

For years, the Department of Homeland Security’s Online Detainee Locator System has allowed family and attorneys to look up the location of people in agency custody.

But for more than a month now, the groups say thousands with final orders of removal started disappearing from that system.

Cassandra Charles is a senior staff attorney with the National Immigration Law Center, which is representing the groups in the lawsuit. She says legal service providers first noticed their clients weren’t visible in the online system in mid-September.

“The public has relied on this system to find detained clients and loved ones in the ICE detention system,” Charles said. “It shouldn’t be siloed or just considered an immigration issue, it should send chills down the spine of everyone in the United States.”

Immigrants with final orders of removal are deportable, but often still have legal options to stay in the U.S. The groups argue without the locator, attorneys can’t find their clients and make that case.

The agency’s ICE Detention Reporting and Information Line allows people to call a number and request case information, but Charles says that’s not an effective workaround.

“The operators that pick up the phone, they go to check the very system that doesn't work to try to locate the client,” she said.

Another workaround legal service providers tried was the agency’s e-file system, typically used to schedule legal calls. Charles says that system is only available at around 40 detention centers, meaning many clients are still not reachable.

The suit argues the new policy is an arbitrary and capricious change that goes against the Administrative Procedures Act. They also say the shift violates the Freedom of Information Act and the constitutional rights of legal service providers who can’t communicate with clients.

An ICE spokesperson said detainees have “several ways” to communicate with attorneys and family members. The agency would not confirm the new policy and wouldn’t answer questions about how families of detained people can find attorneys for them if they don’t know where they’re being held.