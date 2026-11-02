Evacuation orders issued for Winslow area following heavy rain

Several evacuation and shelter-in-place orders have been issued for the Winslow area, following a weekend of heavy rains and severe flooding.

Early Monday morning, the Navajo County Emergency Management & Preparedness Department issued an evacuation order for residents along the Little Colorado River in Ames and Bushman Acres. Later in the morning, evacuation orders were also issued for the Cibecue community on the Fort Apache Reservation, and the area spanning the Flying J Travel Center to the Best Western.

Monday afternoon, voluntary evacuation orders were given to the 5 Mountain Estates subdivision.

“Current conditions remain active,” Navajo County officials said in a Facebook post. “We urge everyone to remain alert, use caution, and take weather and flood-related warnings seriously. Conditions can change quickly, and your safety is our priority.”

There is available shelter at the Winslow Baptist Church, Winslow Christian Church and Chief Alchesay Activity Center.