One year after deadly fire, Sonora reforms constitution to prevent future tragedies

A year after a fire in downtown Hermosillo killed 24 people, the Mexican state of Sonora is making changes aimed at preventing future tragedies.

The new constitutional reforms enshrine civil protection as a human right in the state’s constitution and create a new, autonomous state agency focused on preventing safety risks.

1 of 8 — hermosillo-explosion-waldos-20251103 Alma Paredes lights a candle at an alter outside Waldo's in downtown Hermosillo store on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, the day after an explosion there killed 23 people, including children. Nina Kravinsky / KJZZ 2 of 8 — Waldo's explosion.jpeg Police say 23 people were killed at a Waldo's in Hermosillo, Mexico, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. Secretaría de Seguridad Pública de Sonora / Handout 3 of 8 — Rosa Linda daughter Waldo's fire.jpg Rosa Linda Ríos Trasviña holds a photo of her 25-year-old daughter who was killed in the fire at the Waldo's discount store in Hermosillo, Mexico, in November 2025. Nina Kravinsky/KJZZ 4 of 8 — Waldos altar december.jpg An altar to honor the victims of November's fire now includes protest signs. Nina Kravinsky/KJZZ 5 of 8 — Paty Duarte press.jpg Activist Paty Duarte, who lost her 3-year-old son in a 2009 daycare fire in Hermosillo, speaks to press ahead of a march for justice after the November 2025 Waldo's fire. Nina Kravinsky/KJZZ 6 of 8 — Paty Duarte government office.jpg Activist Paty Duarte demands justice outside government offices in Hermosillo after a fire killed 24 people in November 2025. Nina Kravinsky/KJZZ 7 of 8 — hermosillo-waldos-fire-reupload-20251110.jpg Protesters demand justice after a fire at a downtown discount store in Hermosillo, Mexico, caught fire, killing at least 24 people. Nina Kravinsky / KJZZ 8 of 8 — Waldo's explosion A police vehicle outside the Waldo's in Hermosillo, Mexico, where an explosion killed 23 people on Nov. 1, 2025. Nina Kravinsky / KJZZ

Those killed in the fire at the Waldo’s discount store in Hermosillo’s center last year include six children 10 years old and under. The tragedy led to citizen demands for justice and safer public spaces.

Investigators say the blaze was caused by a transformer inside the building. Legal proceedings related to the fire are ongoing, but 26 people have been implicated in criminal charges, including involuntary manslaughter.