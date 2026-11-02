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One year after deadly fire, Sonora reforms constitution to prevent future tragedies

KJZZ | By Nina Kravinsky
Published November 2, 2026 at 1:19 PM MST
Police say 23 people were killed at a Waldo's in Hermosillo, Mexico, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025.
Secretaría de Seguridad Pública de Sonora
/
Handout
Police say 23 people were killed at a Waldo's in Hermosillo, Mexico, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025.

A year after a fire in downtown Hermosillo killed 24 people, the Mexican state of Sonora is making changes aimed at preventing future tragedies.

The new constitutional reforms enshrine civil protection as a human right in the state’s constitution and create a new, autonomous state agency focused on preventing safety risks.

Alma Paredes lights a candle at an alter outside Waldo's in downtown Hermosillo store on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, the day after an explosion there killed 23 people, including children.
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Alma Paredes lights a candle at an alter outside Waldo's in downtown Hermosillo store on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, the day after an explosion there killed 23 people, including children.
Nina Kravinsky / KJZZ
Police say 23 people were killed at a Waldo's in Hermosillo, Mexico, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025.
2 of 8  — Waldo's explosion.jpeg
Police say 23 people were killed at a Waldo's in Hermosillo, Mexico, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025.
Secretaría de Seguridad Pública de Sonora / Handout
Rosa Linda Ríos Trasviña holds a photo of her 25-year-old daughter who was killed in the fire at the Waldo's discount store in Hermosillo, Mexico, in November 2025.
3 of 8  — Rosa Linda daughter Waldo's fire.jpg
Rosa Linda Ríos Trasviña holds a photo of her 25-year-old daughter who was killed in the fire at the Waldo's discount store in Hermosillo, Mexico, in November 2025.
Nina Kravinsky/KJZZ
An altar to honor the victims of November's fire now includes protest signs.
4 of 8  — Waldos altar december.jpg
An altar to honor the victims of November's fire now includes protest signs.
Nina Kravinsky/KJZZ
Activist Paty Duarte, who lost her 3-year-old son in a 2009 daycare fire in Hermosillo, speaks to press ahead of a march for justice after the November 2025 Waldo's fire.
5 of 8  — Paty Duarte press.jpg
Activist Paty Duarte, who lost her 3-year-old son in a 2009 daycare fire in Hermosillo, speaks to press ahead of a march for justice after the November 2025 Waldo's fire.
Nina Kravinsky/KJZZ
Activist Paty Duarte demands justice outside government offices in Hermosillo after a fire killed 24 people in November 2025.
6 of 8  — Paty Duarte government office.jpg
Activist Paty Duarte demands justice outside government offices in Hermosillo after a fire killed 24 people in November 2025.
Nina Kravinsky/KJZZ
Protesters demand justice after a fire at a downtown discount store in Hermosillo, Mexico, caught fire, killing at least 24 people.
7 of 8  — hermosillo-waldos-fire-reupload-20251110.jpg
Protesters demand justice after a fire at a downtown discount store in Hermosillo, Mexico, caught fire, killing at least 24 people.
Nina Kravinsky / KJZZ
A police vehicle outside the Waldo's in Hermosillo, Mexico, where an explosion killed 23 people on Nov. 1, 2025.
8 of 8  — Waldo's explosion
A police vehicle outside the Waldo's in Hermosillo, Mexico, where an explosion killed 23 people on Nov. 1, 2025.
Nina Kravinsky / KJZZ

Those killed in the fire at the Waldo’s discount store in Hermosillo’s center last year include six children 10 years old and under. The tragedy led to citizen demands for justice and safer public spaces.

Investigators say the blaze was caused by a transformer inside the building. Legal proceedings related to the fire are ongoing, but 26 people have been implicated in criminal charges, including involuntary manslaughter.

More news from KJZZ's Hermosillo Bureau

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Fronteras Desk Hermosillo BureauMexicoLaw Enforcement
Nina Kravinsky
Nina Kravinsky is a senior field correspondent covering stories about Sonora and the border from the Hermosillo, Mexico, bureau of KJZZ’s Fronteras Desk.
See stories by Nina Kravinsky