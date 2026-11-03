2 Bengal tigers seized during drug raid south of Arizona border
Mexican authorities confiscated two Bengal tigers south of the Arizona border during a raid in the Mexican state of Sonora.
The two Bengal tigers were seized in the town of Magdalena de Kino, about 60 miles south of the Arizona border. Authorities also seized vehicles and methamphetamine.
No arrests were made during the operation, but authorities have secured a residence as part of an investigation into possible narcotics trafficking offenses. The Sonoran state prosecutor’s office also says it is investigating the conditions under which the tigers were found.
The tigers were moved to the zoo in the state capital of Hermosillo.
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