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2 Bengal tigers seized during drug raid south of Arizona border

KJZZ | By Nina Kravinsky
Published November 3, 2026 at 2:47 PM MST
Two Bengal tigers were seized during an operation in Magdalena de Kino, Sonora.
Fiscalía General de Justicia Del Estado De Sonora
Two Bengal tigers were seized during an operation in Magdalena de Kino, Sonora.

Mexican authorities confiscated two Bengal tigers south of the Arizona border during a raid in the Mexican state of Sonora.

The two Bengal tigers were seized in the town of Magdalena de Kino, about 60 miles south of the Arizona border. Authorities also seized vehicles and methamphetamine.

No arrests were made during the operation, but authorities have secured a residence as part of an investigation into possible narcotics trafficking offenses. The Sonoran state prosecutor’s office also says it is investigating the conditions under which the tigers were found.

The tigers were moved to the zoo in the state capital of Hermosillo.

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Fronteras Desk AnimalsMexicoLaw Enforcement
Nina Kravinsky
Nina Kravinsky is a senior field correspondent covering stories about Sonora and the border from the Hermosillo, Mexico, bureau of KJZZ’s Fronteras Desk.
See stories by Nina Kravinsky