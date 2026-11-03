Arizona reports 2nd New World screwworm case in Cochise County

Arizona is reporting a second case of New World screwworm, this time in a horse in Cochise County.

This latest case was discovered less than a week after the first reported case in Arizona since the United States officially eradicated the pest in the 1960s.

Arizona’s Department of Agriculture says the infected horse near the community of Hereford was approximately 45 miles from the first case, a dog also in Cochise County.

Arizona has been preparing for the possible arrival of the New World screwworm parasite after it first arrived in Texas this summer from Mexico. The fly maggots bury into living animal tissue and can be deadly if not treated quickly.

The Mexican state of Sonora, south of Arizona, has more than 70 active New World screwworm cases. The border reopened in Cochise County to live cattle imports from Mexico in August, after a more than yearlong closure to protect against the parasite. Cases have also been growing in New Mexico, including along the border with Arizona.

Officials are responding to the recent cases in Arizona by releasing sterile New World screwworm flies into the environment. Those flies then mate with normal screwworm flies to dwindle the population.

Arizona is the third state in the United States to report New World screwworm cases, after Texas and New Mexico.

Agriculture officials in Arizona urge ranchers, as well as horse and pet owners, to inspect animals daily for open wounds.

What's at risk

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention / Courtesy A diagram of the life cycle of the New World screwworm, known as cochliomyia hominivorax.

If left untreated, the parasite can be deadly. Screwworm flies lay their eggs in the open wounds of warm-blooded animals, and their maggots then feed on the hosts’ flesh. The New World screwworm only infects living animals, so meat — and the existing food supply — isn’t at risk.

Sterile fly program

The United States formally eradicated New World screwworm in the 1960s by releasing sterile male flies into the environment. Those sterile flies mate with normal screwworm flies to dwindle the population — and it remains what most experts consider the most effective tool against the parasite.

But in decades since, the sterile fly program ramped down. Until this summer, a USDA facility in Panama was the only one producing sterile flies. That facility produces approximately 100 million sterile flies per week, which are then dispersed through Mexico and into the United States. Experts warn many more flies will be needed to fully eradicate the parasite and re-confine it to its previous boundary to the south of Panama.

The United States and Mexico are now rushing to produce more flies. A production facility is under construction in south Texas but is not set to start producing flies until late next year. USDA projects that facility will be able to produce 300 million sterile flies each week.

In July, Mexico and the United States together inaugurated a production plant in southern Mexico that USDA says will produce an additional 60 million to 100 million sterile flies per week.

USDA protocols for cattle

Nina Kravinsky / KJZZ A pamphlet to educate ranchers on the New World screwworm parasite sits at the checkout counter of a ranching supply cooperative in Hermosillo, Sonora.

Mexico and the United States have also beefed up inspection protocols for the cattle that are set to start crossing on Monday. USDA said those protocols include “enhanced surveillance, rapid diagnostic capacity, pre-treatment processes weeks in advance, layered inspections before and at the port, sophisticated communication and coordinated response protocols designed to protect American agriculture.”